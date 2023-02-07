Persona 4 Golden Gardening Guide

Gardening is one of many mini-activities that you can do in Persona 4 Golden. You get to prepare crops and watch them grow into a harvest that will earn you valuable resources.

Your social life will improve as you work with other game characters in planting, tending, and harvesting crops. It becomes essential to grasp all the information related to gardening in Persona 4 Golden.

How to unlock Persona 4 Golden Gardening

You’ll be introduced to Gardening at the Dojima Residence by Nanako after the 22nd of May. Gardening becomes increasingly important as you progress through the game, as it can help you get some pretty good items for both battle and certain other situations.

Get some Seedlings

To start Gardening in P4 Golden, you are going to want to get your hands on some Seedlings, which can be bought from a number of locations.

The woman at the front of Dojima Residence

Junes Department Store

TV Shopping Network

Plant the Seedlings

After you have what you need from one of the three given locations stated above, it’s time to plant the Seedling. To do so, use the bucket in your living room area to plant said Seedling in the Garden.

There is a specific time each Seedling takes to grow, try to maintain your plant a day prior to the day of harvest, to maximize the product you receive.

If you see a blue symbol on your gardening tools bucket, interact with it to harvest your crops. It is crucial to harvest your crops at the right time. Otherwise, you will lose your crops.

If you fail to harvest your crops on time, then a red symbol will appear in the place of blue. It indicates that all your crops are withered. You lost all your yield and needed to clear the fields before planting the crops.

Seedlings and Produce

Melon Seedling

Price: 5000

Gives a Bead Melon, able to completely restore ally’s HP and SP. Takes a total of 10 days before being ready for harvest.

Wheat Seedling

Price: 1000

Grows a Crack Wheat, which is able to unlock a treasure box. Takes a total of 6 days before being ready for harves.t

Cabbage Seedling

Price: 1800

Produces a Hiranya Cabbage, which can cure most ailments besides Down and Unconscious for your party. Takes a total of 6 days to harvest.

Daikon Seedling

Price: 500

Gives a Return Daikon which can help you instantly leave a dungeon. Takes a total of 5 days to harvest.

Tomato Seedling

Price: 500

Produces a Tiny Soul Tomato which can recover 20SP for an ally. Takes a total of 5 days to harvest.

Wall Paprika

Price: 2300

Takes 7 days to harvest, and is able to give a total of four possible harvests, each giving a specific type of resistance for a total of 3 turns; Red Paprika (Fire Resistance), White Paprika (Ice Resistance), Blue Paprika (Electric Resistance), or Green Paprika (Wind Resistance).

Barrier Corn

Price: 2500

Produces either Makaracorn (Reflect one Magical Attack), or Tetracorn (Reflect one Physical Attack). Takes a total of 8 days to harvest.

Eggplant Seedling

Price: 3000

Produces a Scapegoat Eggplant which will nullify an instant death magic once. Takes a total of 9 days to harvest.

P4G Gardening Benefits

The other aspect associated with gardening is spending time in gardens. The time spent there benefits you in several ways, making the activity much more fun.

Your crop harvest might increase as you give more time to this gardening. Additionally, you might experience an increase in your number of crops.

In Persona 4 Golden, social stats play a crucial role when it comes to improving your character and gaining different resources such as jobs, etc. Spending time gardening increases your Diligence stat, helping you achieve more jobs and social stats.

Additionally, as you work on the garden along with Nanako and Dojima, your social links will rank up more quickly if you spend more time gardening. Gardening is excellent when it comes to Persona 4 Golden.