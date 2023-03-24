Persona 4 Golden All Jobs Guide

Persona 4 Golden features a reflection of teenage life. Indeed you have adventures going on in the game. But it is excellent if you have a good source of income in the game. Persona 4 Golden offers different part time jobs to get you financially stable in the game. You will not just earn money but get to boost various social stats. Some jobs will also unlock the social links in Persona 4.

Here, in this guide, you will learn about part-time jobs in Persona 4 Golden, their salary, and other aspects:

How to get a part time job in Perona 4 Golden

In Persona 4 Golden, you must head toward the North Shopping District to get a job. There, you will find bulletins. The bulletin board will have a listing of different jobs. First, look at all the jobs and decide what you want to work with.

Each job in Persona 4 Golden has different requirements and limitations. Many will require a specific rank or skill level to be accepted. Each job has a different schedule for you to work. So, keep the time in mind before working.

Now, go to the bus station in South Shopping District when your job time is about to start. Take the bus to the location of the job and start working. Different jobs offer various amounts of money. Some jobs can give you a boost in social stats.

Persona 4 Golden All Part-time Jobs

Here is a listing of all the jobs in Persona 4 Golden, their benefits, and requirements:

Assistant Day Care Caretaker job

The assistant daycare caretaker job in Persona 4 Golden offers a salary of 4000 Yens. The job will unlock on 5/23. The job time is Monday, Friday and Saturday after school and only available on non-rainy days.

This job requires that you have started raising the understanding stat. This job will also give you a boost in Understanding stat. The job will create a social link with Eri and Minami in Persona 4 Golden.

Hospital Janitor job

Hospital Janitor offers a base salary of 4000 Yens. It unlocks on 5/23. The work time is in the evening on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

This job requires a rank 3 in diligence. It will give you a stat boost in courage. You will create a social link with Sayoko Uehara and Hisano Kuroda.

Tutoring job

The tutoring Job in Persona 4 Golden is the most valuable and highest-paying job. This job will offer you 10000 Yens. It unlocks at 5/23 and requires a rank 5 in Understanding.

The job timing is in the evening of Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. It will give you a stat boost in Knowledge and Expression. You will create a social link with Shu Nakajima in this job.

The jobs now we are going to list have no social links:

Envelope Constructor job

Envelope Constructor job in Persona 4 Golden gives you a base salary of 1000 Yens. It unlocks on 4/23 and has no requirement. You will have to work every day in the afternoon or evening. It will give you a stat boost in diligence.

Origami Crane Folder job

Origami Crane Folder Job in Persona 4 Golden will hire you as a volunteer and not give you any salary. This Job requires a rank 2 in diligence and unlocks on 4/23.

You will have to work every day in the afternoon or evening. The job will boost your Understanding social stat.

Pub Dishwasher job

The Pub Dishwasher Job in Persona 4 Golden offers you a base salary of 2000 Yens. The job has no requirement, and it unlocks on 5/23.

You will have to work every day at nighttime. This job will boost your stat in diligence and enable one more of any stat based on the patrons you speak with.

Translator job

The Translator Job in Persona 4 Golden gives you a base salary of 1500 Yen. The job has no requirement, and it unlocks on 4/23. You will have to work every day in the afternoon or evening. The job will boost your stat in Expression.