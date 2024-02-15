Palworld: Univolt Location & How To Breed

Univolt, like its name, is a unicorn-like Pal that you can find quite early in Palworld while scouring the Palpagos Islands. This Electric-type Pal is one of the fastest mounts in the game and can help you gain an upper hand in battles, especially against Water-type enemies.

You can get it in multiple ways, which include hatching from an egg, breeding from other Pals, or capturing from specific locations. This guide covers Univolt’s location and explains how to breed it in the Breeding Farm.

Where to find Univolt in Palworld?

The easiest way to access Univolt is by finding and catching it from the game world. It appears on the map in two forms; one as a Level 31 Field Alpha boss, and the second as a normal capture.

The Field Alpha Univolt is located in an open field at coordinates -118, – 541. It is right ahead of the Sea Breeze Archipelago Church, in the middle of a large grassy field.

Univolt also roams around in the open fields of the western side of the Palworld map, near the Deep Bamboo Thicket. Make sure to scour the whole area to secure your chances of getting this creature.

TIP Lower Univolt’s health by some initial attacks, and then capture it using any high quality Pal Sphere, such as a Mega Sphere.

How to Catch Univolt

Before going out in the world to capture Univolt in Palworld, make sure to bring one of the Ground Pals. These creatures can exploit Univolt’s weakness to the Ground element and make it easy for you to lower its health.

We were able to catch the Electric-type Pal rather easily after a few hits. Just keep an eye out for Univolt’s attacks when it is charging them up, and be ready to counter its speed by dodging in time.

Don’t take headshots as it can deal excessive damage to the Pal. It will be a matter of a few minutes before you will have this mount in your possession.

The Partner Skill associated with Univolt is called Swift Deity. It is unlocked using a Univolt Saddle, and allows you to use the Pal as a ground mount. Your attacks are boosted by Electric damage, which helps greatly when your opponent is a Ground-type Pal.

TIP If you accidentally kill Alpha Univolt, don’t fret, as it reappears in the same spot after an hour.

If you do kill Univolt, the game will reward you with the following drops:

Ancient Civilization Parts

Leather

Electric Organ

Precious Claw

With a level 2 trait, Univolt is also a great resource to produce electricity for your base.

How to breed Univolt in Palworld

You can try different breeding combinations to breed Univolt. Below are some of the easiest combinations that you can utilize in your breeding farm.

Parent 1 Parent 2 Cinnamoth Melpace Cinnamoth Kingpace Grizzbolt Rooby Lyleen Noct Wixen Sweepa Lovander Elizabee Felbat/ Galeclaw Beakon Rooby Jormuntide Ignis Galeclaw

You can also use Univolt to breed some powerful and effective Pals in Palworld.