Palworld: How To Get And Use Pal Essence Condenser

If you’re wondering what to do with the extra Pals you’ve captured in Palworld, the Essence Condenser is exactly what you need to put them to good use. This handy machine can fuse all your unwanted Pals of the same type to level up one.

Though there are many other ways to level up a Pal in the game – like through Pal Souls – the Essence Condenser is one of the best methods you can use. This is because this method of upgrading your Pals doesn’t require a lot of active grinding, and you can begin using it early on.

Don’t just jump right in though, because even though the Essence Condenser makes it very easy to upgrade your Pals, acquiring this machine and using it isn’t as easy as you may think. Hence why, we bring you this complete guide on how to unlock and use the Pal Essence Condenser in Palworld.

How to unlock and build the Pal Essence Condenser

You automatically unlock the schematics for the Pal Essence Condenser after you reach level 14 in Palworld. Since it’s unlocked such early on in the game, it comes with a few catches. Firstly, the recipe for it can only be unlocked with two Ancient Technology Points.

You can earn Ancient Technology Points only by defeating Alpha Pals. Each boss rewards you with 5 points. When have acquired the points, you can head into the Technology tab and spend them on the Pal Essence Condenser.

Once you have unlocked it, you can start gathering the materials required to build it. You will need:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

5x Civilization Points

20x Ingots

20x Paldium Fragments

The second catch is that these materials can be especially hard to come by when you are level 14. Hence why, make sure to be prepared to put in a hard day’s work for this machine.

After you have built the Essence Condenser, you must select it from your Build menu and place it at a suitable location. Remember that it can only be placed next to a Pal Box since it seems to draw power from it.

How to use the Pal Essence Condenser in Palworld

Unlocking and building the machine was mainly the difficult part. Using the Pal Essence Condenser in Palworld, however, is a fairly simple process. It combines four Pals of the same type into one, upgrading said Pal’s level and stats.

You must select the Pal you wish to upgrade in your Party and put the ones that you mean to use for the upgrades in your Pal Box. With that out of the way, you can then interact with the machine to bring up the menu.

Select the Pal you wish to upgrade in your Party when prompted to and then select the ones to be harvested/condensed. If you are upgrading the Pal using the Condenser for the first time, you will be required to select four Pals of the same type to carry out the upgrade. Each time you select a Pal, the yellow bar at the bottom will fill.

When the bar is full, you can click the Begin Condensation button to upgrade your preferred Pal and delete the rest.

If you look closely, you will see four stars beneath your Pal’s name, which signify the rank/number of times you have upgraded said Pal using the Essence Condenser. Your Pal will gain a star each time you upgrade it – up until four.

The important thing to note here is that each time you upgrade a Pal, the number of other Pals of the same type set to be harvested increases exponentially. This means if the first upgrade requires 4 Pals, the second upgrade requires 16.

FYI You need a total of 116 Pals of the same type to upgrade one Pal to the max level.

Each time you carry out an upgrade, the harvested Pals will be deleted. As for the upgraded Pal, it not only receives an upgrade to its Partner Skill level, but also to its base stats like HP, Attack, and Defense. Active/Passive Skills remain the same.

Since the Pal Essence Machines require so many Pals to be harvested, we recommend waiting to acquire a Pal that you are sure you want to upgrade. This should primarily be the one you use the most and don’t care much about its Passive abilities – as they remain unchanged.