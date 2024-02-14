Palworld: Mozzarina Location & How To Breed

Trying to get some Milk to make a cake? The Mozzarina is a special Pal in Palworld that can help you out with that. This Pal has a level 1 Milk Maker Work Suitability, which means you can assign them to your Ranch to produce an infinite amount of Milk.

This Pal serves as a good option for this task especially because it can be found in the early game and isn’t very hard to find either. Read on if you want to learn about where to find a Mozzarina.

Where to find Mozzarina in Palworld?

Mozzarinas are peaceful cow-like Pals that are often found in green areas, feeding on any vegetation they see – especially in the southern parts of the Bamboo Groves. Specifically, you can find many of them roaming across the green pastures just north of the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster.

This Sealed Realm serves as a Fast Travel Point in itself, but another one closest to it is the Ravine Entrance FTP, which you can consider as the eastern border of the spawn area.

In the north and west, the Mozzarina spawn location spans the Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon FTP and the Ascetic Falls FTP respectively.

Finding a Mozzarina in Palworld isn’t a very difficult task because of two main reasons. You not only have a small spawn area that you need to search, but the Pals also spawn in groups of 2 and 3, which makes them even easier to spot and farm.

FYI You can also purchase a Mozzarina from a Pal Merchant for around 7000 Gold.

Lastly, Mozzarina spawns in both the day and night, meaning that you can just pop up at its location to catch it anytime you want.

How to catch Mozzarina

Don’t be fooled by a Mozzarina’s cute looks and passive nature – these Pals can pose a great threat when they’re attacked. That is why you have to make sure that you come prepared with a full health bar and higher-tier Mega Spheres when trying to catch a Mozzarina in Palworld.

The Pal may initially try to flee if you approach it, but will not hesitate to attack once you land a hit on it. Unlike other Pals though, you don’t have to attack a Mozzarina to catch it – just throw a Pal Sphere at it when you find it.

TIP If you find a Mozzarina sleeping at night time, you can take advantage of this and make a surprise attack followed by throwing a Pal Sphere at it.

If the level of Mozzarina exceeds 15, then make sure to use Mega Spheres as their catch catches are reduced with standard ones.

How to breed Mozzarina in Palworld

Catching a Mozzarina in the wild is easy enough compared to many other Pals in the game, but breeding one would be the easiest way you can come by one. To breed a Mozzarina, you may try the following combinations of Pals:

Nitewing with Foxparks

Cinnamoth with Fuack

Tanzee with Surfent

Melpaca with Eikthyrdeer

Melpaca with Caprity

Penking with Killamari

Mozzarina stats and how to use

The standard Mozzarina comes equipped with many useful Active Skills that help it greatly in combat. These include skills like Sand Blast, Stone Blast, Air Cannon, Power Shot, Power Bomb, and Stone Cannon.

Though these are great Ground skills, combat isn’t really what a Mozzarina is made for. This Pal is mainly used as a Milk producer in your base since it’s the earliest one with this ability you can get in the game.

With its level 1 Milk Maker Work Suitability, you can simply assign this Pal to your Ranch and let it produce the good stuff. You can then use the Milk in several recipes like Cakes, which are an essential resource when it comes to breeding and hatching eggs.

If you manage to kill a Mozzarina, then it has a chance to drop Milk and Mozzarina Meat, which is a useful resource as well, but we don’t recommend killing them as farming the Milk is a much better option.