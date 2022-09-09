Michael Jordan is one of the most well-known names in the world. Whether or not you are into sports, chances are that you already know who Michael Jordan is. For this, a lot of players want to make a character in NBA 2K23 that allows them to depict the superstar. This guide will help you set up your character with a build so you can play as Michael Jordan in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Build

The build will try to mimic the stats and abilities of Michael Jordan from his glory days in the NBA as closely as possible. Following are all the attributes you need for this build:

Height 6’6” Weight 216 lbs Wingspan 6’11” Close Shot 80 Driving Layup 80 Driving Dunk 90 Standing Dunk 40 Post Control 67 Mid-Range Shot 90 Three-Point Shot 80 Free Throw 70 Pass Accuracy 80 Ball Handle 81 Speed with Ball 80 Interior defense 35 Perimeter Defense 85 Steal 80 Block 70 Offensive Rebound 25 Defensive Rebound 50 Speed 80 Acceleration 80 Strength 60 Vertical 80 Stamina 85

Takeovers

Takeovers are your primary and secondary abilities that you gain as the match heats up. You can pick any type of takeover for your build, but the following two are the recommended ones:

Finishing Moves : Able to absorb and finish through contact on layups, dunks and alley-oops.

: Able to absorb and finish through contact on layups, dunks and alley-oops. Pull-Up Precision: Provides a boost to well-timed jump shots taken off the dribble.

How to set up the Michael Jordan build

The build aims to mimic the characteristics of the hall of fame, Michael Jordan in NBA 2K23. We have kept the build balanced even with an overall of 99.

The build will get you a 2-Way Slashing Combo Guard player, which is what we aimed for since that is Michael Jordan’s archetype. This makes the character a mid-range shooter, with defense and excellent ball handling.

We have chosen not to max out every attribute for this build, instead opted for a much more balanced approach. Without a maxed-out build, players will require skill, which makes reliving Michael Jordan’s best moments even sweeter.

With the above attributes, most of the badges your will get are gold. Nothing too crazy, and it allows us to easily stack the bronze and silver badges to get additional gold badges that we might need later when new updates and tweaks come to the game.

In finishers, all the moves are kept high enough except the standing dunk, since the move is complimented by Vertical Physical Attribute. We allotted 60 points in Post Control so we can at least get the silver badge in Postman Technician.

For Mid-Range, we had 90, because that is the maximum game allows you to put in. If we had the option to increase points in this attribute, we would have gone for 99 points in Mid-Range shot.

We have 80 on Accuracy and 81 on ball handling, allowing us a gold badge in First Quick Step.

Interior defense is kept at the lowest because as a 6‘6” players, Interior Defense won’t be as much of a problem as your Perimeter Defense.

We also allotted a lot of points in Steal. With 80 points in Speed with ball attribute, you can always make sure you get the ball from one end of the courtyard to the other.