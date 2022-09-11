How To Change Jersey Number In NBA 2K23 My Career

The MyCareer mode is one of the highly anticipated modes in the NBA 2K franchise. Each year fans are eager to create their own superstar and go on board with the journey to reach the top.

One of the most important elements when creating a MyPlayer is to choose a jersey that best suits your player. In case the process doesn’t go as planned, you can always alter the way you look from the main settings option.

In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to change your jersey in NBA 2K23 MyCareer.

How to change your name and jersey number in NBA 2K23

Jerseys are a valuable asset to each player in the NBA as they help identify a player to officials, opponents, and fans. Lebron James wore 23 for 11 seasons as part of the Cleveland Cavaliers until he joined the Lakers and changed his jersey number to 6.

The same formula is applied in NBA 2K23 MyCareer. If you’re not satisfied with your current jersey, you can simply change how it looks. Although there’s a limit to what you can change, you can still alter it enough to get a different look out of it.

Changing your jersey number is a pretty straightforward task. Simply hop on board with your MyCareer mode and hit the start button. Head over to the settings in the options menu to find a variety of things you can change.

That includes changing your nickname, your social media name, and your jersey number.

Do note that when changing your jersey number, the game intentionally skips a few numbers and doesn’t allow you to select a number particularly. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s a glitch.

In instances like these, the game is trying to notify you that someone else already has selected that number for their MyCareer jersey and that player can be a part of your team or someone else as well.