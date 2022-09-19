Best Replica Builds To Make In NBA 2K23

By Talal

NBA 2K23 allows you to create or edit a player from scratch to resemble any of your favorite real-life NBA superstars. What you might not know is that NBA 2K23 is already hiding replica builds of many NBA players.

When creating a player in the MyPlayer mode, if your stats and settings are close to those of a real-life NBA professional player, the game will confirm that “you have discovered a special replica” of that said player.

There are a number of players on that list, ranging from Magic Johnson himself to Kobe Bryant to Michal Jordan to a lot more. The following guide will list some of the best replica builds to choose from in NBA 2K23 for your pleasure.

How to make Chauncey Billups build

Body and Position Settings
Height: 6’3’’
Weight: 202 lbs
Wingspan: 6’6’’
Handed: Right
Position: Point Guard
Jersey Number: 1
Body Shape: Solid

Finishing
Close Shot: 86
Driving Layup: 88
Driving Dunk: 32
Standing Dunk: 25
Post Control: 40

Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 84
Three-Point Shot: 84
Free Throw: 83

Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 90
Ball Handle: 84
Speed With Ball: 85

Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 54
Perimeter Defense: 90
Steal: 68
Block: 30
Offensive Rebound: 33
Defensive Rebound: 50

Physicals
Speed: 88
Acceleration: 88
Strength: 80
Vertical: 72
Stamina: 93

How to make Richard Hamilton build

Body and Position Settings
Height: 6’6’’
Weight: 185 lbs
Wingspan: 6’11’’
Handed: Right
Position: Shooting Guard
Jersey Number: 32
Body Shape: Solid

Finishing
Close Shot: 84
Driving Layup: 85
Driving Dunk: 70
Standing Dunk: 35
Post Control: 60

Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 89
Three-Point Shot: 88
Free Throw: 87

Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 81
Ball Handle: 80
Speed With Ball: 75

Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 65
Perimeter Defense: 85
Steal: 70
Block: 40
Offensive Rebound: 50
Defensive Rebound: 50

Physicals
Speed: 75
Acceleration: 75
Strength: 55
Vertical: 60
Stamina: 99

How to make Nikola Jokic build

Body and Position Settings
Height: 6’11’’
Weight: 284 lbs
Wingspan: 7’3’’
Handed: Right
Position: Center
Jersey Number: 15
Body Shape: Solid

Finishing
Close Shot: 90
Driving Layup: 83
Driving Dunk: 67
Standing Dunk: 82
Post Control: 87

Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 89
Three-Point Shot: 72
Free Throw: 67

Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 85
Ball Handle: 68
Speed With Ball: 52

Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 63
Perimeter Defense: 53
Steal: 58
Block: 54
Offensive Rebound: 60
Defensive Rebound: 90

Physicals
Speed: 55
Acceleration: 54
Strength: 85
Vertical: 55
Stamina: 89

How to make DeMarcus Cousins build

Body and Position Settings
Height: 6’11’’
Weight: 270 lbs
Wingspan: 7’6’’
Handed: Right
Position: Power Forward
Jersey Number: 15
Body Shape: Solid

Finishing
Close Shot: 73
Driving Layup: 87
Driving Dunk: 82
Standing Dunk: 97
Post Control: 82

Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 80
Three-Point Shot: 80
Free Throw: 69

Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 52
Ball Handle: 62
Speed With Ball: 48

Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 79
Perimeter Defense: 38
Steal: 57
Block: 66
Offensive Rebound: 70
Defensive Rebound: 91

Physicals
Speed: 58
Acceleration: 43
Strength: 93
Vertical: 63
Stamina: 90

How to make Steph Curry build

Body and Position Settings
Height: 6’2’’
Weight: 185 lbs
Wingspan: 6’4’’
Handed: Right
Position: Point Guard
Jersey Number: 30
Body Shape: Solid

Finishing
Close Shot: 90
Driving Layup: 91
Driving Dunk: 36
Standing Dunk: 25
Post Control: 30

Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 87
Three-Point Shot: 94
Free Throw: 88

Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 87
Ball Handle: 91
Speed With Ball: 79

Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 29
Perimeter Defense: 69
Steal: 50
Block: 44
Offensive Rebound: 33
Defensive Rebound: 56

Physicals
Speed: 79
Acceleration: 79
Strength: 45
Vertical: 67
Stamina: 90

How to make Vince Carter build

Body and Position Settings
Height: 6’6’’
Weight: 220 lbs
Wingspan: 6’11’’
Handed: Right
Position: Shooting Guard
Jersey Number: 15
Body Shape: Solid

Finishing
Close Shot: 83
Driving Layup: 85
Driving Dunk: 96
Standing Dunk: 76
Post Control: 59

Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 78
Three-Point Shot: 80
Free Throw: 71

Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 74
Ball Handle: 77
Speed With Ball: 76

Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 53
Perimeter Defense: 72
Steal: 55
Block: 53
Offensive Rebound: 43
Defensive Rebound: 47

Physicals
Speed: 80
Acceleration: 80
Strength: 49
Vertical: 91
Stamina: 99

How to make Paul Pierce build

Body and Position Settings
Height: 6’7’’
Weight: 235 lbs
Wingspan: 6’11’’
Handed: Right
Position: Small Forward
Jersey Number: 34
Body Shape: Solid

Finishing
Close Shot: 85
Driving Layup: 85
Driving Dunk: 70
Standing Dunk: 45
Post Control: 80

Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 84
Three-Point Shot: 91
Free Throw: 87

Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 71
Ball Handle: 80
Speed With Ball: 70

Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 72
Perimeter Defense: 87
Steal: 59
Block: 45
Offensive Rebound: 45
Defensive Rebound: 66

Physicals
Speed: 70
Acceleration: 70
Strength: 80
Vertical: 70
Stamina: 95

How to make Michael Jordan build

Body and Position Settings
Height: 6’6’’
Weight: 195 lbs
Wingspan: 6’11’’
Handed: Right
Position: Shooting Guard
Jersey Number: 23
Body Shape: Solid

Finishing
Close Shot: 84
Driving Layup: 90
Driving Dunk: 92
Standing Dunk: 68
Post Control: 61

Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 68
Three-Point Shot: 53
Free Throw: 77

Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 71
Ball Handle: 81
Speed With Ball: 79

Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 54
Perimeter Defense: 82
Steal: 85
Block: 60
Offensive Rebound: 45
Defensive Rebound: 44

Physicals
Speed: 85
Acceleration: 86
Strength: 53
Vertical: 91
Stamina: 92

How to make Kobe Bryant build

Body and Position Settings
Height: 6’6’’
Weight: 205 lbs
Wingspan: 6’11’’
Handed: Right
Position: Shooting Guard
Jersey Number: 8 or 24
Body Shape: Solid

Finishing
Close Shot: 86
Driving Layup: 90
Driving Dunk: 79
Standing Dunk: 31
Post Control: 65

Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 87
Three-Point Shot: 73
Free Throw: 78

Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 79
Ball Handle: 82
Speed With Ball: 79

Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 56
Perimeter Defense: 89
Steal: 61
Block: 44
Offensive Rebound: 39
Defensive Rebound: 47

Physicals
Speed: 81
Acceleration: 80
Strength: 65
Vertical: 81
Stamina: 92

How to make Magic Johnson build

Body and Position Settings
Height: 6’9’’
Weight: 215 lbs
Wingspan: 7’0’’
Handed: Right
Position: Point Guard
Jersey Number: 32
Body Shape: Solid

Finishing
Close Shot: 91
Driving Layup: 90
Driving Dunk: 46
Standing Dunk: 25
Post Control: 86

Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 75
Three-Point Shot: 72
Free Throw: 86

Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 95
Ball Handle: 87
Speed With Ball: 74

Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 80
Perimeter Defense: 80
Steal: 67
Block: 29
Offensive Rebound: 62
Defensive Rebound: 70

Physicals
Speed:75
Acceleration: 75
Strength: 62
Vertical: 61
Stamina: 89

