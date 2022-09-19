Best Replica Builds To Make In NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 allows you to create or edit a player from scratch to resemble any of your favorite real-life NBA superstars. What you might not know is that NBA 2K23 is already hiding replica builds of many NBA players.
When creating a player in the MyPlayer mode, if your stats and settings are close to those of a real-life NBA professional player, the game will confirm that “you have discovered a special replica” of that said player.
There are a number of players on that list, ranging from Magic Johnson himself to Kobe Bryant to Michal Jordan to a lot more. The following guide will list some of the best replica builds to choose from in NBA 2K23 for your pleasure.
- Chauncey Billups
- Richard Hamilton
- Nikola Jokic
- DeMarcus Cousins
- Steph Curry
- Vince Carter
- Paul Pierce
- Michael Jordan
- Kobe Bryant
- Magic Johnson
How to make Chauncey Billups build
Body and Position Settings
Height: 6’3’’
Weight: 202 lbs
Wingspan: 6’6’’
Handed: Right
Position: Point Guard
Jersey Number: 1
Body Shape: Solid
Finishing
Close Shot: 86
Driving Layup: 88
Driving Dunk: 32
Standing Dunk: 25
Post Control: 40
Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 84
Three-Point Shot: 84
Free Throw: 83
Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 90
Ball Handle: 84
Speed With Ball: 85
Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 54
Perimeter Defense: 90
Steal: 68
Block: 30
Offensive Rebound: 33
Defensive Rebound: 50
Physicals
Speed: 88
Acceleration: 88
Strength: 80
Vertical: 72
Stamina: 93
How to make Richard Hamilton build
Body and Position Settings
Height: 6’6’’
Weight: 185 lbs
Wingspan: 6’11’’
Handed: Right
Position: Shooting Guard
Jersey Number: 32
Body Shape: Solid
Finishing
Close Shot: 84
Driving Layup: 85
Driving Dunk: 70
Standing Dunk: 35
Post Control: 60
Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 89
Three-Point Shot: 88
Free Throw: 87
Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 81
Ball Handle: 80
Speed With Ball: 75
Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 65
Perimeter Defense: 85
Steal: 70
Block: 40
Offensive Rebound: 50
Defensive Rebound: 50
Physicals
Speed: 75
Acceleration: 75
Strength: 55
Vertical: 60
Stamina: 99
How to make Nikola Jokic build
Body and Position Settings
Height: 6’11’’
Weight: 284 lbs
Wingspan: 7’3’’
Handed: Right
Position: Center
Jersey Number: 15
Body Shape: Solid
Finishing
Close Shot: 90
Driving Layup: 83
Driving Dunk: 67
Standing Dunk: 82
Post Control: 87
Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 89
Three-Point Shot: 72
Free Throw: 67
Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 85
Ball Handle: 68
Speed With Ball: 52
Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 63
Perimeter Defense: 53
Steal: 58
Block: 54
Offensive Rebound: 60
Defensive Rebound: 90
Physicals
Speed: 55
Acceleration: 54
Strength: 85
Vertical: 55
Stamina: 89
How to make DeMarcus Cousins build
Body and Position Settings
Height: 6’11’’
Weight: 270 lbs
Wingspan: 7’6’’
Handed: Right
Position: Power Forward
Jersey Number: 15
Body Shape: Solid
Finishing
Close Shot: 73
Driving Layup: 87
Driving Dunk: 82
Standing Dunk: 97
Post Control: 82
Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 80
Three-Point Shot: 80
Free Throw: 69
Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 52
Ball Handle: 62
Speed With Ball: 48
Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 79
Perimeter Defense: 38
Steal: 57
Block: 66
Offensive Rebound: 70
Defensive Rebound: 91
Physicals
Speed: 58
Acceleration: 43
Strength: 93
Vertical: 63
Stamina: 90
How to make Steph Curry build
Body and Position Settings
Height: 6’2’’
Weight: 185 lbs
Wingspan: 6’4’’
Handed: Right
Position: Point Guard
Jersey Number: 30
Body Shape: Solid
Finishing
Close Shot: 90
Driving Layup: 91
Driving Dunk: 36
Standing Dunk: 25
Post Control: 30
Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 87
Three-Point Shot: 94
Free Throw: 88
Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 87
Ball Handle: 91
Speed With Ball: 79
Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 29
Perimeter Defense: 69
Steal: 50
Block: 44
Offensive Rebound: 33
Defensive Rebound: 56
Physicals
Speed: 79
Acceleration: 79
Strength: 45
Vertical: 67
Stamina: 90
How to make Vince Carter build
Body and Position Settings
Height: 6’6’’
Weight: 220 lbs
Wingspan: 6’11’’
Handed: Right
Position: Shooting Guard
Jersey Number: 15
Body Shape: Solid
Finishing
Close Shot: 83
Driving Layup: 85
Driving Dunk: 96
Standing Dunk: 76
Post Control: 59
Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 78
Three-Point Shot: 80
Free Throw: 71
Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 74
Ball Handle: 77
Speed With Ball: 76
Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 53
Perimeter Defense: 72
Steal: 55
Block: 53
Offensive Rebound: 43
Defensive Rebound: 47
Physicals
Speed: 80
Acceleration: 80
Strength: 49
Vertical: 91
Stamina: 99
How to make Paul Pierce build
Body and Position Settings
Height: 6’7’’
Weight: 235 lbs
Wingspan: 6’11’’
Handed: Right
Position: Small Forward
Jersey Number: 34
Body Shape: Solid
Finishing
Close Shot: 85
Driving Layup: 85
Driving Dunk: 70
Standing Dunk: 45
Post Control: 80
Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 84
Three-Point Shot: 91
Free Throw: 87
Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 71
Ball Handle: 80
Speed With Ball: 70
Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 72
Perimeter Defense: 87
Steal: 59
Block: 45
Offensive Rebound: 45
Defensive Rebound: 66
Physicals
Speed: 70
Acceleration: 70
Strength: 80
Vertical: 70
Stamina: 95
How to make Michael Jordan build
Body and Position Settings
Height: 6’6’’
Weight: 195 lbs
Wingspan: 6’11’’
Handed: Right
Position: Shooting Guard
Jersey Number: 23
Body Shape: Solid
Finishing
Close Shot: 84
Driving Layup: 90
Driving Dunk: 92
Standing Dunk: 68
Post Control: 61
Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 68
Three-Point Shot: 53
Free Throw: 77
Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 71
Ball Handle: 81
Speed With Ball: 79
Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 54
Perimeter Defense: 82
Steal: 85
Block: 60
Offensive Rebound: 45
Defensive Rebound: 44
Physicals
Speed: 85
Acceleration: 86
Strength: 53
Vertical: 91
Stamina: 92
How to make Kobe Bryant build
Body and Position Settings
Height: 6’6’’
Weight: 205 lbs
Wingspan: 6’11’’
Handed: Right
Position: Shooting Guard
Jersey Number: 8 or 24
Body Shape: Solid
Finishing
Close Shot: 86
Driving Layup: 90
Driving Dunk: 79
Standing Dunk: 31
Post Control: 65
Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 87
Three-Point Shot: 73
Free Throw: 78
Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 79
Ball Handle: 82
Speed With Ball: 79
Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 56
Perimeter Defense: 89
Steal: 61
Block: 44
Offensive Rebound: 39
Defensive Rebound: 47
Physicals
Speed: 81
Acceleration: 80
Strength: 65
Vertical: 81
Stamina: 92
How to make Magic Johnson build
Body and Position Settings
Height: 6’9’’
Weight: 215 lbs
Wingspan: 7’0’’
Handed: Right
Position: Point Guard
Jersey Number: 32
Body Shape: Solid
Finishing
Close Shot: 91
Driving Layup: 90
Driving Dunk: 46
Standing Dunk: 25
Post Control: 86
Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 75
Three-Point Shot: 72
Free Throw: 86
Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 95
Ball Handle: 87
Speed With Ball: 74
Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 80
Perimeter Defense: 80
Steal: 67
Block: 29
Offensive Rebound: 62
Defensive Rebound: 70
Physicals
Speed:75
Acceleration: 75
Strength: 62
Vertical: 61
Stamina: 89