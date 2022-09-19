Basketball is a game of wits and stamina, although both are equally important, the former takes precedence over the latter. If you are smart enough to make fancy shots that will confuse the opponent, then you can easily take the dub on any team and that is why this guide will educate you on how you can Alley-Oop in NBA 2K23.

Alley-Oop in NBA 2K23 is notorious for being hard to perfect and the risk of turnover is also high if you are not careful with it. With all of these things in mind, let’s talk about how you can successfully do an Alley-Oop.

How to Alley-Oop in NBA 2K23

Once you climb the rank ladder high enough, regardless of what sport you are playing, the opponents will know so much about you that it will be hard to throw something that they aren’t already prepared for and have prepared a countermeasure for.

Also, it is not easy to keep coming up with new moves especially in NBA 2K23 because your options will always be limited as to what you can do with your player so that you get past the defensive line and score a point.

At this point, you will be scratching your head about what to do but don’t worry there are always some tricks that an opponent cannot counter even if they know it is coming and Alley-Oop is one of them.

To do an Alley-Oop on PlayStation, all you have to do is double tap Triangle (Y for Xbox) and then use your Left Stick to point to the player you want the ball to go to.

It will take some practice to smooth it out but once you get the hang of it, it is probably one of the best tricks to score. There are a few things that you should keep in mind.

First of all, make sure that you are pointing in the right direction because, if the direction of your analog stick is off, the ball will go to the opponent between you and your teammate, and you will lose the chance of scoring.

Secondly, don’t try to do an Alley-Oop from afar because the greater the distance between you and the receiver, the harder it is to execute the trick perfectly.