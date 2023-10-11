How To Get Salamander Dagger In Lies of P

Useful against carcasses and other flesh-based enemies, the Salamander Dagger in Lies of P is a fire elemental weapon you can unlock early on in the game. If used alongside the Electric Coil Stick, with Salamander Dagger, you will have two weapons that can allow you to counter any enemy that comes your way: humanoid or puppet.

As the name suggests, the Salamander Dagger is a dagger that means fast attacks and extremely limited range. While the Electric Coil Stick is a blunt weapon with Slash attacks, Salamander Dagger is proficient in Stab attacks, so you will mainly be hitting a single target with each attack.

Lies of P Salamander Dagger location

While the Electric Coil Stick is the first elemental weapon you can BUY, the Salamander Dagger is the first elemental weapon you can LOOT. Salamander Dagger is found early in the game, near the Workshop Union Entrance.

After defeating the Scrapped Watchman, use the Krat City Hall Courtyard Key and open the door to Workshop Union Entrance/Venigni Works Factory. Go through the streets and enter the building where the first stargazer is located.

Go up the stairs to the right of the Workshop Union Entrance Stargazer, and at the top of the stairs, turn left to enter a room with a lot of stacked boxes inside it.

Destroy these boxes to reveal a platform you can break and jump down this hole. This will drop you into a room with two enemies. Defeat them and open the safe inside this room to loot the Salamander Dagger in Lies of P.

Upon picking the Salamander Dagger, you will unlock the ability to disassemble it into the Salamander Dagger Blade and Salamander Dagger Handle. These individual parts can then be combined with other weapons or handles to mix and match their effects and play styles.

Salamander Dagger Fable Arts

Like all the other weapons, the handle and blade of the Salamander Dagger in Lies of P come with their own unique Fable Arts. After weapon assembly, the fable art of that particular part will transfer over to the new weapon, so you get to use new weapon skills in combat.

Ignite (Blade Fable Art): Improves Fire damage for a short while

Rush Smash (Handle Fable Art): Run toward an enemy, jump, and perform an overhead smash.