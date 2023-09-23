Lies of P Scrapped Watchman Boss Guide 

The Scrapped Watchman is the second major boss fight in Lies of P. This battle takes place right after you defeat the Mad Donkey. It puts your skills and reflexes to the test as it features a fast-hitting enemy. It rotates and articulates its body in a number of ways to deal devastating damage.

The Scrapped Watchman is out to avenge his friends. He does so by making use of his electric abilities that exist because he has an overcharged battery.

In this guide, we will go over where you can find the Scrapped Watchman and defeat him. Additionally, we will also detail all the rewards he drops once you defeat him.

Lies of P Scrapped Watchman Location

To get to the Scrapped Watchman in Lies of P, you will first need to make your way to Krat City Hall. There, you must head to the Cloudy Morning area. From the Stargazer present there, head left and through an iron gate. Continue down the alley and make a right.

In the next area, there will be a fountain in the middle, and right in front of it is a flight of stairs. Head up the stairs and continue straight until you reach a large hall. At the very end of the hall is a set of double doors that leads directly into the boss Scrapped Watchman boss fight arena.

How to Defeat Scrapped Watchman in Lies of P?

The Scrapped Watchman boss fight has two phases. The first phase is considerably easier than the second one. The latter can get tedious since the boss receives an increase in damage output and new abilities, attacks, and status effects the boss acquires.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Phase 1

During Phase 1, The Scrapped Watchman has a few distinct attacks in Lies of P that he uses against you. His swipe attacks are the most common. He also has a windup attack which involves him twisting his arms one by one and then slamming them straight down. This inflicts tons of damage. He also has a grab attack and a charged attack.

In most cases, anticipating his attacks before they happen is fairly easy. There is a considerable delay between when he initiates his attacks to when they actually happen. The key here is to either dodge or parry these attacks. Then, follow up with a blow of your own.

For the windup attacks, you may see him retreat back a little. This is a perfect time to go ahead and get a few attacks in and then dodge out of the way. However, keep an eye on your stamina bar and make sure you do not deplete it too much.

Because the Scrapped Watchman in Lies of P, instantly switches from his retreat animation to an attack in seconds. If you do not have enough stamina, you will not be able to dodge. Using a fast weapon and dodging/parrying is the key to overcoming this phase of the battle.

Phase 2

During his second phase, the Scrapped Watchman gains elemental lightning damage in Lies of P. This increases his damage output considerably. During this phase, he gains a new ground slam attack and a devastating five-step combo.

Additionally, he also gains a lightning explosion attack. For the first two attacks, you can either dodge or parry his attacks. Due to the increased damage output, we recommend dodging as it saves you a bit of health and stamina.

For the ground slam and lighting explosion, dodge backward and then move into him to deal damage. From time to time, he will crawl onto the building in front of him (or jump into the air). Then, he will slam back down with an electric explosion.

Steer clear of his path whenever this happens, as it will cause the electric shock status effect to build up very fast. Whenever this happens, back up and let it go down before you attack again.

Generally, when dealing with the Scrapped Watchman, you need to time your dodges and parries down to the second.

Lies of P Scrapped Watchman Rewards

Defeating the Scrapped Watchman nets you 5040 Ergo and a host of rewards. These rewards include a Core, which can be used to enhance the P-Organ, and Quartz which is used to acquire new abilities or buffs.

The Overcharged Storage Battery allows you to upgrade/enhance your Legion Arm. The Broken Hero’s Ergo can be traded for either a weapon or amulet or to gain even more Ergo. The Scrapped Watchman also drops a Small Wooden Officer Puppet recollection automatically logged into your collectible’s menu.