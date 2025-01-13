How To Get To The Bellum Church In Elden Ring

The lore of Elden Ring is deeply rooted in religion. For this reason, churches play an important role in your journey through the Lands Between. One such important location in Elden Ring is the Bellum Church, which is deeply tied to the Three Fingers and their quest to spread madness.

In this guide, we will tell you how to find the Bellum Church in Bellum Church and what kind of items you can find inside. We will also explain a major side quest that takes place in this secluded area.

Bellum Church Location

Bellum Church can be found in the northeast Liurnia of the Lakes region of the Elden Ring. To reach this church, leave the Limgrave area after completing the Stormveil Castle.

Go forth until you reach the gate of the Raya Lucaria Academy. Turn right and go up the slope to reach the eastern region of Liurnia.

FYI You can also meet Miriel, Pastor of Vows, inside the Church of Vows on your way to the Bellum Church.

Keep going north to finally reach the Bellum Church, west of the Church of Inhibition.

Bellum Church Items and Activities

Bellum Church plays an important role in a major questline. You can find Hyetta here as the fourth location during her questline.

FYI You must meet Hyetta to get her as your maiden during the Frenzied Flame ending.

The other important item that you can obtain from near this church is the Nightrider Glaive. This weapon can be obtained by killing the Night Cavalry mini-boss at night.

Other notable items found inside the Bellum Church are Ash of War: Giant Hunt and Golden Centipede. Like most of the Churches, you can find a Sacred Tear from this church.

Sacred Tears can be used to strengthen the Flask of the Crimson Tears, making the trip to the Bellum Church a mandatory one.