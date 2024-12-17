How To Get The Watchdog’s Greatsword In Elden Ring

Decorated with the watchmen’s eye, the Watchdog’s Greatsword is a weapon of choice for the Burial Watchdogs in Elden Ring. Among a huge variety of greatswords, this one holds a special place due to its immense attack power and great moveset.

Obtaining the Watchdog’s Greatsword is a rather difficult task in Elden Ring. Fret not; we will give you specific pointers to obtain it quickly and show you an amazing strength build crafted around it.

Watchdog’s Greatsword Farming Location

Watchdog’s Greatsword can be obtained by farming the Burial Watchdogs in Elden Ring. These enemies appear as dungeon bosses during the early section of the game and don’t drop this sword.

To obtain this greatsword, you must complete Leyndell and travel to the Mountaintop of the Giants area. Here, you will come across Burial Watchdogs as normal enemies, and killing them will earn you the Watchdog’s Greatsword.

For a guaranteed drop, you can also visit the Giant Conquering Hero’s Grave on the Mountaintop of the Giants. This dungeon is located in the early sections of the area, but you can’t reach it.

Travel north and circle all the way back south to find the Giant Conquering Hero’s Grave on a hill. You can find multiple Burial Watchdog enemies at this location.

Lure them into the light circle to make them vulnerable. Watchdog’s Greatsword has a drop rate of 8% for every 100 points in Discovery. However, you can increase this by investing points in Arcane stat or by using the Silver Pickled Fowl Foot.

Watchdog’s Greatsword Stats and Requirements

Watchdog’s Greatsword requires 30 Strength and 10 Dexterity to wield. It has C scaling with Str and E scaling with Dex stat.

The weapon skill for this greatsword is Stamp, which can be replaced with a suitable Ash of War. You can also apply magic and grease to this sword.

FYI Watchdog’s Greatsword moveset is identical to the Greatsword, but it is much shorter in length and reach.

You can upgrade Watchdog’s Greatsword with the help of Smithing Stones. At its highest level, this greatsword deals 347 Physical damage. It weighs 22 and can be sold for 100 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Watchdog’s Greatsword Best Build in Elden Ring

For this build, we will be using a +25 Heavy Watchdog’s Greatsword with Storm Stomp Ash of War. As this is a strength-only build, distribute your stat points as follows.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Strength : 80

: 80 Dexterity: 15

Use the following gear items.

Fire Knight Helm

Armor of Solitude

Gauntlets of Solitude

Greaves of Solitude

For the talismans, go with the following.

Mix the Strength-Knot Crystal tear with the Stonebarb Cracked tear inside the Flask of the Wondrous Physick. Use Exalted Flesh consumable to increase your attack power by 20% for the next 30 seconds.

With this Watchdog’s Greatsword build, you can easily pummel your foes in both PvP and PvE.