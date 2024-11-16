How To Get The Sword Of St Trina In Elden Ring

A silver straight sword that represents one of the most mysterious figures in Elden Ring, the Sword of St Trina is a weapon of choice for her clerics. Imbued with the power of sleep, this sword was used in the past to calmly resolve conflicts instead of violence.

Finding the Sword of St Trina is easy as it can be acquired pretty early in the game. Let us show you how.

Sword of St Trina Location

Sword of St Trina can be found inside the Forsaken Ruins in northern Caelid. This area is to the northeast of Limgrave, where you started your journey.

FYI Caelid is full of strong enemies and scarlet rot. We recommend that you obtain Torrent before venturing into Caelid.

Once you reach the Rotview Balcony site of Grace, south of Minor Erdtree, go into stealth mode and travel southeast. This will take you to the Forsaken Ruins.

This area is guarded by two large crows that can instantly decimate you. Don’t engage with them and find the entrance to the ruins. The entrance is closed by a fog wall, and you will need one Stonesword Key to unlock it.

Use the key on the imp statue near the stairs. This will unlock the path. Enter the Forsaken Ruins cellar and open the treasure chest to obtain the Sword of St Trina. Don’t worry, as this treasure chest is not a trap.

Sword of St Trina Stats and Requirements

Sword of St Trina requires 10 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 14 Intelligence to wield. It has D scaling with Str and Dex and E scaling with Int.

The unique skill of this sword is Mists of Slumber, which costs 20 FP per strike. It induces sleep into enemies, allowing you to deliver a fatal blow. This skill also imbues your sword with Soporific Coating for the next 30 seconds, allowing you to induce sleep into enemies upon a successful hit.

Sword of St Trina weighs 3 and can be sold for 500 Runes to any merchant. It is a unique item, so it is not advisable to sell it.

This sword can’t be infused with any Ash of War or consumables like grease. You can’t enchant this sword with magic, either.

You can upgrade this sword up to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones. It deals 262 Physical and 78 Magic Damage at its highest upgrade.

The Sword of St Trina causes sleep build-up with each attack (66), making it an amazing weapon for PvP duels.

Sword of St Trina Build

For this build, we recommend the following items and stats.

Dual Wield Sword of St Trina without any shield (you can do this in your NG+ run).

Complete the Spellbalde armor set to accompany this magical weapon.

For Talismans, use the following.

Millicent’s Prosthesis (boosts Dex and increases damage output with successive hits)

Shard of Alexander (to increase the attack power of the skill)

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia (increases attack power with successive attacks)

Blue Dancer Charm (increases attack power with low equipment load)

Thorny Cracked Tear (increases successive attack power) and Stonebard Cracked Tear (allows you to break enemies’ stance) for the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

For attributes, distribute your points like the following.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Endurance : 25

: 25 Strength : 45

: 45 Dexterity: 60

Use Sleep Pots as consumables to enhance the effect of your weapon skill. With this Sword of St Trina builds you can easily put any boss to sleep, including the Godskin Duo.