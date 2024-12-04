How To Get The Spiked Cracked Tear In Elden Ring

A crystal tear formed from the bounty of Erdtree over ages, the Spiked Cracked Tear in Elden Ring powers up the charged attacks of the user. While restricted due to the time limit, this cracked tear when used with appropriate talismans increases the power of charged attacks by a massive amount.

In this guide, we will teach you how to find the Spiked Cracked Tear and how you can stack it with Axe Talisman to increase its efficiency in the Elden Ring.

Spiked Cracked Tear Location

Spiked Cracked Tear can be obtained as loot from an altar near the Minor Erdtree in the Mistwood area. This minor Erdtree is right next to the Siofra River Well in the eastern part of Mistwood.

To reach this area, start from the first site of Grace or Church of Elleh in Limgrave. Go east until you reach the Waypoint Ruins, home to the Sorceress Sellen.

Keep going east to reach the Mistwood Ruins, where you will have your first encounter with Blaidd, the wolf. There are a lot of giant Runebears to the east, circling the minor Erdtree.

You can either fight them (risky at early levels) or sneak past them to find the Spiked Cracked Tear on an altar alongside the Greenspill Crystal Tear.

Spiked Cracked Tear Stats and Uses

Spiked Tear can only be used by mixing it in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick at any site of grace. This crystal tear increases your charged attacks by 15%.

However, you can only use it once per rest at any site of grace, and it only lasts 3 minutes. It can be stacked with Axe Talisman to boost your charged attacks by 26%.

It also attacks with the Roar Medallion once you use the War Cry. However, you can’t stack the Spiked Cracked Tear with incantations or sorceries.