How To Get The Silver Tear Mask In Elden Ring

A mask crafted to imitate the imitator, the Silver Tear Mask in Elden Ring increases the Arcane at the cost of physical attack. Fashioned from the corpse of a formless Silver Tear, this headgear can be obtained by overcoming various obstacles and defeating a unique boss.

In this guide, we will help you locate the Silver Tear Mask and how you can obtain it easily in the Elden Ring.

Silver Tear Mask Location

Silver Tear Mask can only be obtained after defeating the Mimic Tear boss in the Nokron, Eternal City.

To reach Nokron, you must first start the Radahn Festival by either activating a site of grace at the Altus Plateau or using the Grand Lift of Dectus. Go to the Redmane Castle in the southeast Caelid and defeat Radahn.

Once you defeat him, the path to Nokron will open in the Mistwood area of Limgrave. Follow the marker on the map and use your steed Torrent to climb down.

Progress through the area until you reach Nokron, the Eternal City. To progress through the area, you will come across a boss called Mimic Tear. This boss mimics your appearance and can be defeated easily.

TIP Make sure that you remove powerful spells or weapons before entering the arena. You can equip them later to gain an advantage during the fight.

Once the Mimic Tear is defeated, it will drop the Silver Tear Mask, which you will automatically obtain.

Silver Tear Mask Stats and Uses

Silver Tear Mask has a unique ability that raises your Arcane stat by +8 at the cost of 5% Attack Power.

While this seems like a great compromise, the debuff to the Attack Power is worth it for the Bleed Builds. While the White Mask of Varre should be an obvious choice for these builds, you can always swap it with the Silver Tear Mask to increase your Arcane massively.

FYI If you have 99 Arcane already, you can’t use this mask to further increase your Discovery stat.

This mask weighs only 4.6 and can be sold for 100 Runes to any merchant in the game.