Elden Ring Deathbird Boss Guide

Deathbird is a recurring and optional boss in Elden Ring. The only reason to defeat him is for the bonus loot which players can make good use of in the game. The following guide will highlight everything there is to know about the Deathbird boss, including his location, strengths, weaknesses, and attack patterns.

Where to Find Deathbird in Elden Ring

Deathbird only appears at night and can be found at the locations given below.

Limgrave: You need to move east from Warmaster’s Shack and climb the cliff right in front.

Weeping Peninsula: You need to move north from Morne Castle and look under the cliff.

Liurnia of the Lakes: You need to move northeast from the Scenic Isle site of grace to find the boss resting under the ruined wall.

Capital Outskirts: You need to move east from the Hermit Merchant’s Shack to find the boss.

Deathbird attack patterns

It is important that players first get to know about the attack patterns of the boss. They will hence be able to counter them more effectively.

One of Deathbird’s attacks is an aerial smash which will deal heavy amounts of damage. He will also swing his staff in a circular pattern, which will sometimes be combined with another attack where he will swing his staff in an opposite direction to catch you off guard.

In another move, Deathbird steps back a bit and then smashes his staff in a forward motion. He can also hit the ground with his staff to cause damage.

Deathbird weaknesses

Deathbird’s most vulnerable spot is his head. Make sure to land as many attacks on his head to cause maximum damage. He is also quite weak against weapons that deal Holy damage. The Sacred Blade Ash of War can be quite useful as well.

How to Defeat Deathbird Boss in Elden Ring

Deathbird can be taken down with either melee or ranged attacks, the latter requiring players to keep riding Torrent all the time during the fight. Going melee though can prove to be a challenge.

You can add up Spirit Summons as well by taking the boss to a hill in the north. Deathbird might disappear along the way.

If that happens, quickly head back to his original spawning location so that his health doesn’t regenerate. Otherwise, his health bar will get back to full. Hence, make sure that you don’t stray from the site too much.

Ranged Strategy

Spellcasters and Archers shouldn’t face any difficulty in defeating this boss. They just need to ride Torrent to make circles around Deathbird while shooting arrows or casting spells.

Using Incantations will be more effective against this boss as compared to Sorcerers who cannot cause Holy damage.

Try to keep a decent amount of distance from the boss to save yourself from a potential melee attack.

Melee Strategy

Summoning Torrent to a melee fight will not be a good decision. You need to get in close some other way. Make sure to attack him from below his body so that he can’t touch you while using his gigantic melee swings.

Take note that you can stagger Deathbird easily. That should come in handy. Also, normal heavy attacks are most useful at his feet. Jumping light attacks as he tries to fly will prove beneficial as well.

Upon defeating Deathbird, players will be rewarded the following items based on the location where they defeated the boss