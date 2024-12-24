How To Get The Immunizing Horn Charm In Elden Ring

An accoutrement worn by ancestral followers, the Immunizing Horn Charm raises the wearer’s resistance to protect them from status ailments. Shaped like a budding horn, this talisman is considered sacred due to its resemblance to the horns of the ancestral spirit.

In this guide, we will help you find the Immunizing Horn Charm and its variants in Elden Ring and how you can use them to improve your immunity against both poison and scarlet rot.

Immunizing Horn Charm Location

The Immunizing Horn Charm in Elden Ring can be looted from a dead body present in an ant’s nest of Ainsel River.

To reach this area, start from the Ainsel River entrance in eastern Liurnia. It is directly east of the Academy of Raya Lucaria.

Once you go down from the elevator, enter the cave to the left with a lot of ants present above its entrance.

Keep going straight through the tunnels until you reach a small cave with a lot of coffins. Go left and immediately turn right from this cave to find a few steps.

Use these to reach the upper tunnels that lead to the cave with the queen ant. Go straight through the tunnels ahead until you reach Uhl’s Palace Ruins.

Use the pillars to drop down and go through the door in front. Turn left immediately and keep going straight through the ravine.

This will take you to another ant’s nest, with some ants feeding on the dead bodies. Kill the ants and interact with the dead body to obtain the Immunizing Horn Charm in Elden Ring.

Immunizing Horn Charm +1 Location

Immunizing Horn Charm 1 can be obtained as a drop by killing an Ancestral Follower in the Lake of Rot.

Go forward and turn left from the Lake of Rot Site of Grace. Keep going forward in this direction until you see an Ancestral Follower enemy.

FYI Keep a lot of Preserving Boluses on hand, or use the Flame, Cleanse Me spell to avoid getting killed by Scarlet Rot.

Once you kill the enemy, he will drop the Immunizing Horn Charm 1. It is a guaranteed drop in the game.

Immunizing Horn Charm +2 Location

The Immunizing Horn Charm +2 can be obtained by killing the Lesser Ulcerated Tree Spirit beneath the Belurat Tower Settlement. To reach this area, you will need the Well Depths Key.

Make sure to have Golden Vow and Flame, Cleanse Me spells to survive the fight with the Ulcerated Tree Spirit in the poison marsh.

Once defeated, this mini-boss will drop the Immunizing Horn Charm +2 in the Elden Ring.

Immunizing Horn Charm Stats and Uses

Immunizing Horn Charm raises its users’ resistance to protect them against the dreaded Scarlet Rot and Poison. Each version has improved resistance over the previous iteration.