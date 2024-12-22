How To Get The Harp Bow In Elden Ring

A bow fashioned from a minstrel’s harp, the Harp Bow in Elden Ring, produces a unique sound while firing arrows. This bow was used to sing songs in honor of Erdtree and hunt down blasphemers in the Lands Between.

In this guide, we will help you obtain the Harp Bow by completing a unique picture puzzle and how you can use it effectively against enemies.

Champion’s Song Painting Puzzle Guide

Harp Bow in Elden Ring can be obtained by solving the Champion’s Song Painting Puzzle.

To solve this puzzle, you must first obtain the Champion’s Song Painting from the Shaded Castle. This castle can be found in the northernmost part of the Altus Plateau.

Start from the Shaded Castle Ramparts Site of Grace and go down the stairs. Turn left and hug the left wall of the rampart.

You will come across a hole in the wall. Use the large pillar to go down and jump to the hut on the right. This hut is surrounded by a poisonous marsh.

Go up the stairs and collect the Champion’s Song Painting from the second floor.

Once you have collected the picture, the next part is to deliver it to a ghost. The said ghost is sitting on a hill near the Altus Tunnel entrance on the outskirts of Leyndell.

Interact with the ghost, and it will disappear, leaving behind the Harp Bow as a reward in the Elden Ring.

Harp Bow Stats and Requirements

Harp Bow in Elden Ring requires 9 Strength and 9 Dexterity to wield. It has E scaling with both stats.

The weapon skill for this bow is Barrage, which can’t be changed with other Ashes of War. You can’t apply grease or magic to this bow, either.

Harp Bow can be upgraded by using Somber Smithing Stones and at its highest level (+10) it deals 151 Physical damage per shot.

This bow weighs only 2 and can be sold for 200 Runes to any merchant in the game. While Harp Bow is a late-game item, you can obtain it early by going through the Ruin-Strewn Precipice to reach the Altus Plateau early.