How To Get The Great Knife In Elden Ring

A weapon of demi-humans crafted to inflict blood loss, the Great Knife is a Dexterity-based dagger in the Elden Ring. A rare drop, this dagger can be obtained by killing the enemies wielding it.

The Great Knife is relatively easy to find despite its rare drop rate. In this guide, we will help you acquire it and craft a good Dexterity build around it.

Great Knife Location in Elden Ring

Great Knife in Elden Ring can be obtained by various means. The easiest method to obtain this dagger is by starting the game with the Bandit class.

You can also acquire it as a drop by killing Demi-Human enemies wielding it. However, it has only a 2.7% drop rate for 100 points in the Discovery stat.

FYI You can increase your Discovery by increasing the Vigor stat beyond level 30 or by consuming Silver Pickled Fowl Foot.

You can find the Demi-Human at various locations. Some of them are.

Near Craftsman’s Shack in the southern part of Mt Gelmir. There is a group of Demi-Human enemies here with the Great Knife.

Lakeside Cave in southern Liurnia. This place is to the northwest of Stormveil Castle and can be reached as soon as you defeat Godrick, the grafted.

Volcano Cave in the northern part of Mt Gelmir. This part can be accessed once you reach Volcano Manor.

Use the Site of Grace to repeatedly kill the enemies until you obtain the Great Knife in Elden Ring.

Great Knife Stats and Requirements

Great Knife in Elden Ring requires 12 Dexterity and 6 Strength to wield. It has E scaling with Str and C scaling with Dex.

Its weapon skill is Quickstep, which allows you to dodge incoming attacks. This dagger can induce Blood Loss (38).

Great Knife can be infused with compatible Ashes of War and consumables like Grease. You can also apply magic to it.

It can be upgraded up to +25 with the help of Smithing Stones. At its highest level, this dagger deals 183 Standard damage and has an S scaling with a Keen upgrade path.

Great Knife only weighs 1.5, and you can sell it for 200 Runes to any merchant in the Elden Ring.

Great Knife Best Build in Elden Ring

For the best Great Knife build, we will be exploiting its amazing scalability with Aracne by using the Blood upgrade path.

As this is an end-game build with level 150, spread your points along the stats as follows.

Vigor : 45

: 45 Endurance : 32

: 32 Dexterity : 40

: 40 Arcane : 42

: 42 Faith: 25

Blood Great Knife +25 (spinning slash ash of war) dual wield with Finger Seal +25 to cast the following incantations.

White Mask of Varre to increase attack power in case of blood loss and Rakshasa Armor set for 6% more damage output.

Use the following talismans.

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

Shard of Alexander

Lord of Blood’s Exultation

Dagger Talisman

Mix the following cracked tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.