How To Get The Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword In Elden Ring

Crafted from an arrowhead excavated from the Arsenal of an old god, the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword is a treasure of the old forges in Elden Ring. It is a colossal sword that requires immense strength and arcane by the tarnished to wield and swing properly.

Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword is only available in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. In this guide, we will tell you how to collect this behemoth weapon and how you can use it to craft an amazing Strength build around it.

Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword Location

The Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword can be found on the second floor of the Ruined Forge of the Starfall Past. This dungeon has been added to Elden Ring with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and can be found in the Scadu Altus area.

To find the Ruined Forge of the Starfall Past, start from the Highroad Cross site of grace. You can reach this site of grace by going through the Castle Ensis.

FYI You can also find Needle Knight Leda and start her questline at this point.

Go north from the Highland Cross site of grace until you come across a fork in the road. Turn east and go south until you reach an open plain area. Keep going southwest until you reach the area marked on the map.

There is a small abandoned house with a tunnel that leads to the Ruined Forge of the Starfall Past. Once you reach the forge, go down and pull the first lever to lower the door.

Go past the lava enemies and turn right to find a ladder. Climb the ladder and run carefully past the enemies. Drop down to a small platform to the left, and you will notice another lever.

Pull the lever to lower another door. As soon as you cross the door, turn right to find another lever, pull it, and run back to the lowered door. Stand on top of it and it will take you up to the previously inaccessible area of the second floor.

Interact with the Forge to collect the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone and Ancient Meteorite Ore Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Ancient Meteorite Greatsword Stats and Requirements

Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword is a Strength/Arcane-based weapon that requires 30 Strength, 19 Arcane, and 10 Dexterity to wield properly.

It has D scaling with both Strength and Arcane stats, and E scaling with Dexterity. This Greatsword deals 154 physical and 46 magical damage at its base level.

You can upgrade the Ancient Meteorite Ore Greatsword with Somber Smithing Stones up to +10, and at its highest level, it deals 377 Physical and 112 Magical damage. You can’t infuse this weapon with any Ash of War as it has its own unique skill, White Lightning Charge.

You also can’t apply any magic or consumables to this Greatsword.

Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword Best Build

For this build, we will be focusing on a fully upgraded Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword alongside a 165+ character level. As this is basically a strength-based build, spread your skill points as follows.

Vigor : 35

: 35 Strength : 60

: 60 Endurance : 30

: 30 Arcane: 35

To further increase the damage of your attacks, use the following incantations with any fully upgraded sacred seal.

For this build, use an axe in the secondary hand and avoid any shields. As we will be using the weapon skill a lot, spread the Flask count equally. Use the following talismans with the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword build.

Shard of Alexander (to increase the attack power of weapon skill)

Two-Handed Sword Talisman (to increase the attack power of weapons if you are two-handed)

Spear Talisman (to increase the attack power of thrust attacks)

Carian Filigreed Crest (to reduce the FP cost of weapon skills)

For the armor set, go with the Black Knight armor as it provides the maximum protection against physical attacks.

Mix the following crystal tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Opaline Hardtear (for extra protection against enemy attacks)

Stonebarb Cracked Tear (for extra stance damage)

With this build, you will be able to land immense damage to bosses, both physical and stance damage. Start the fight with the White Lightning Charge skill to close the distance and break the enemy’s stance. This will allow you to deal as much damage as possible in the first few seconds, thus changing the tide in your favor.