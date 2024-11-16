How To Get Magma Blade In Elden Ring

A curved blade made from the lava of Mt. Gelmir, the Magma Blade is a weapon of choice for man-serpent enemies in the Elden Ring. Strengthened by Dexterity and Faith, this ominous-looking sword can only be obtained as a lucky drop.

Magma Blade has a very low drop rate in Elden Ring, making it a rare weapon. However, this also allows you to farm it multiple times for dual-wielding. In this guide, we will help you locate this majestic looking curved sword and how to easily achieve this feat.

Magma Blade Location

Magma Blade can only be obtained as a lucky drop from man-serpents behind Volcano Manor. These enemies can be found inside Prison Town Church and on the roads leading to the lord of blasphemy, Rykard.

FYI Man-Serpents wielding Magma Blade drop it.

To reach this area, either complete Rya’s Questline or get caught by an Abductor Virgin at the base of the Raya Lucaria Academy. Join Volcano Manor by talking to Tanith and obtain the Drawing-Room Key.

Hit the wall with a picture (top-right corner) with a dead body in front of it. This will open the secret path inside Volcano Manor and will lead you to the Prison Town Church.

You will find a lot of Magma Blade-wielding man-serpents here that you can farm to your heart’s content.

Magma Blade Drop Rate

As the drop rate for this weapon is only 1% (for every 100 discovery), you need to be extremely lucky to obtain it. However, you can increase your chances by consuming Silver Pickled Fowl Foot.

You can also invest in Arcane beyond level 30 to massively increase your discovery rate.

Another method to increase the discovery rate is by finding and equipping the Silver Scarab Talisman.

Magma Blade Stats and Requirements

Magma Blade requires 9 Strength, 15 Dexterity, and 16 Faith to wield properly in Elden Ring. It has D scaling with all 3 stats.

It has a unique skill called Magma Shower that allows you to spill lava from your blade at a cost of 12 FP.

Magma Blade can’t be infused with any Ashes of War or Consumables. You can upgrade it up to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones.

This curved sword only weighs 4 and can be sold for 200 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Magma Blade Best Build in Elden Ring

We recommend the following items and stats for the best Magma Blade build.

Dual Wield Magma Blades (both at +10) with full Rakshasa Set

For Talismans, use the following

Fire Scorpion Charm (increase fire attack damage)

Shard of Alexander (increases the attack power of skills)

Talisman of the Dread (raises the potency of magma)

Ritual Sword Talisman (increases attack power at max hp)

For Spells, use the following ones with Giant’s Seal.

Flame, Grant me Strength

Golden Vow

Flame of the Fell God

Catch Flame

Burn, O Flame!

Mix the following ones in the Flask of Wondrous Physick for Cracked Tears.

Flame Shrouding Cracked Tear (temporarily increases fire attacks)

Oil-Soaked Tear (coat nearby enemies in oil)

For stats, invest in the following ones.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Strength : 55

: 55 Faith : 57

: 57 Mind : 35

: 35 Endurance: 3

With this build, you can do damage North of 3000 with a well-placed combo. This build is also suitable for fast PvP matches where you can have maximum freedom of movement and can melt your enemies with magma.