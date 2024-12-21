How To Get And Use The Blasphemous Claw In Elden Ring

A blade designed by Rykard to thwart the danger of destined death, the Blasphemous Claw in Elden Ring is used to parry Malekith’s attacks. Engraved with the traces of death rune, this item is the only thing that can stop Malekith in its tracks.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Blasphemous Claw item and how you can effectively use it to deflect Malekith’s attacks, stunning him in the process.

Blasphemous Claw Location

The Blasphemous Claw can be obtained by killing the Recusant Bernahl at the Crumbling Farum Azula.

However, you must go through a series of specific steps to make him appear as a red phantom in Farum Azula.

Meet Knight Bernahl at the Warmaster Shack in the Stromhill Region of Limgrave. Join Volcano Manor and tell him about your endeavors. He will leave the shack and go to Volcano Manor.

He will now become Recusant Bernahl. Proceed through the Volcano Manor and kill Rykard, the Lord of Blasphemy. Continue your quest and complete Leyndell. This will grant you access to the Mountaintop of the Giants.

Burn the Erdtree after killing the Fire Giant. This will automatically transport you to the Crumbling Farum Azula. Once you defeat the Godskin Duo boss, reach the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace.

Go to the Great Bridge and go left instead of going right. Follow the path and drop down using the ladder. This will take you to a small room with Old Lord’s Talisman in a treasure chest.

On your way to the room, you will be invaded by Recusant Bernahl’s phantom. He uses Golden Vow to buff his attacks and has an immensely powerful weapon. Keep your distance and try to attack him with magic. One killed, Recusant Bernahl drops the Blasphemous Claw in addition to his complete gear and Bell Bearings.

How to use the Blasphemous Claw in Elden Ring

Blasphemous Claw has but only one purpose. Keep Malekith the Black Blade at bay by parrying his attacks.

However, it is easier said than done. Once Malekith shows his true form, keep your distance and dodge his projectile attacks. They usually come in a volley of four.

After the fourth attack, his blade will glow golden (yellowish). This is your cue. Equip the Blasphemous Claw as an item and press the item button (Square/X) as soon as Malekith’s Blade turns golden.

He will home-in to your location and will get staggered automatically. If you press the button to use the Blasphemous Claw at the right time, you won’t have to do anything else.

During the next animation, your character will deflect Malekith’s attack and make him stagger. This will give you ample time to hit Malekith and even kill him if you are using Blasphemous Blade.