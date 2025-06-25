How To Find And Beat The Scadutree Avatar In Elden Ring

Scadutree Avatar is an optional boss in Elden Ring introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. A twisted tree born out of order in the shadows of the Erdtree, this boss will test your patience with its multiple phases.

Scadutree Avatar is both difficult to find and take down. It is well-hidden beneath the flooded area of the Church District. In this guide, we will not only tell you how to find it but also give you a complete breakdown of its attacks and what build you can use to easily take down this monstrosity.

Scadutree Avatar Location in Elden Ring

Scadutree Avatar Boss in Elden Ring can be found at the Scadutree Base, hidden beneath the Church District of Shadow Keep.

To reach this area, you must first find the Church District and drain all of its water. Start from the Moorth Ruins and travel all the way to the northwest to find the Church District Entrance site of grace.

From the site of grace, jump to the rooftop in front of you and travel alongside its perimeter to reach the other side. Use the arch to reach the second roof.

Beware of the Fire Knight patrolling this area. Go all the way to the left to find a hole in the roof. Use the beams to drop down safely into the house.

Go forward and leave the room through the door to the front (don’t use the elevator in the first room to the left). Defeat another Fire Knight and go into a room to the left.

Leave the room and climb the stairs to the left. Defeat the bats in the vicinity and keep going left until you come across a small room with a ladder.

Climb the ladder and pull the massive lever on the top. It will drain all the water in Church District area.

Go down the ladder, turn around, and enter the room. Look below to find the platforms you can jump on. Use them to safely come down into the Church District.

This area doesn’t have a complex structure. Simply follow the path until you reach a church at the farthest side. You can go there by turning right when ambushed by magician enemies.

The church seems like a dead end, but you can interact with and open the door at the base of the altar.

Go through the door and use the elevator to go down. Follow the singular path and cross the hanging bridge.

It will take you to a cave. Go through it to ultimately reach the Scadutree Base. Rest at the site of grace as the next fight against the Scadutree Avatar will test your patience in Elden Ring.

Scadutree Avatar Stats and Requirements

Scadutree Avatar in Elden Ring has three phases, each with a complete Health bar. Each consecutive health bar is more than the previous one.

It has 7,560 HP for the first phase and 13,608 HP for the second and third phases. The boss has 123 Defense and 120 Stance.

Scadutree Avatar’s boss is weak to Strike, Fire, and Frost attacks. It is strong against Magic and Holy attacks while being immune to Sleep, Madness, and Hemorrhage.

You can deal 50% more damage by attacking its head, while it takes 66% less damage when its stalk is attacked. It is possible to land a critical strike on this boss after its stance is broken; however, you can’t parry its attacks.

Best Stats for Scadutree Avatar in Elden Ring

As Scadutree Avatar is an optional boss with three distinct phases, we recommend that you attempt it with at least 12 Scadutree Blessings and character level 180 +.

FYI Don’t confuse Scadutree Blessings with how many Scadutree Fragments you have.

As this boss is weak to both Fire and Ice, use the Backhand Blade build to beat this. For this build, use a fully upgraded Backhand Blade with Keen ability.

This will allow you to apply both Fire and Frost to your weapon. Make sure to have more Crimson Flasks than Cerulean ones.

A fully upgraded Mimic Tear summon is also recommended for this fight. However, it is better if you save the summon for the second phase.

Use Talismans and armor that give you protection against both Holy attacks and Blood Loss. A fully upgraded Erdtree Seal is also recommended to cast Golden Vow and Flame, Grant me Strength incantations, as you will get ample time between phases.

Opaline Hardtear in the Flask of Wondrous Physick is a must to reduce all sorts of incoming damage. Equip the lightest gear to dodge most of the unblockable attacks.

If you still keep getting in trouble, we recommend that you visit Renalla at the Academy of Raya Lucaria to undergo rebirth by using Larval Tears. This will allow you to experiment with various builds.

Once you are done with the setup, it is time to step into the arena with one of the most exhilarating boss fights in Elden Ring.

Phase 1 – A Rotten Plant

Phase 1 with the Scadutree Avatar always starts with the thorns attack. The boss will swing its arm upward and throw a wave of scadutree thorns at you. You can simply roll through it by moving forward.

This attack will always happen in a pair, so be ready for the next wave that is always delayed. The next attack is when the boss slams its arms on the ground at the player’s position.

Scadutree Avatar will slam its arms alternately three times on the floor before going for the big one. The fourth slam is delayed, and it will summon thorns from the ground.

Dodge to the right or left a couple of times to get out of AoE. This attack will give you ample time to attack the boss’s head.

The boss usually follows up this attack with one of three moves. A head slam at the player’s position, a head charge, or a grab.

The head slam can easily be avoided by dodging backwards, giving you enough time to do a jump attack. To avoid the head charge, roll into the boss exactly at the time of impact. However, you will be away from your boss and can’t do much about it.

The grab attack always starts with the boss’s head glowing golden. Dodge backwards multiple times and then attack the boss’s head.

FYI You can exchange any of your Talismans with the Claw Talisman to deal even more damage with the jump slam attacks.

If you see the boss putting its arms on the ground, run as far away as possible, as Scadutree Avatar will summon thorny vines from the ground. This attack can be avoided by looking at the floor, as the area will glow golden before vines sprout.

This attack is always followed by a magic attack where the sunflower head glows and summons projectiles. These projectiles homes in on the player’s location and deal massive Holy damage.

The boss summons these projectiles three times that can instantly kill you if you don’t dodge them all.

Scadutree Avatar also does a 360-degree sweep with its arms. This is a double attack with delayed timing. Make sure to look out for the second attack before attacking the head.

These are all the attacks the boss does in its first phase. If you follow our guide and look closely at the boss, you can easily survive the first phase without taking a single hit.

Restore your health and cast some empowering incantations to prepare for the next phase.

Phase 2 – A Violent Assault

The second phase always begins with the Scadutree Avatar charging at you three times. This is an extremely difficult attack to dodge due to its timing.

The best way is to roll into the boss just before the impact. This will allow you to survive all the charged attacks, at the cost of doing no damage.

The boss follows up this attack immediately with either the vines’ attack or magic projectiles. Look out for its arms and the sunflower head.

You can follow the same strategy to avoid both attacks. The projectiles in this phase only appear once, so they are easy to dodge.

The 360-degree sweep attack in this phase has an additional overhead slam, which summons thorned vines. In the same way, the boss does an extremely quick overhead slam that summons the vines, too.

Scadutree Avatar also does a standing head charge that deals physical damage to the unsuspecting players.

Only kill the boss organically. Don’t use critical attacks, as it will allow it to respawn with full HP in the third phase. If you normally kill the boss, it will appear with only 75% of its health.

Phase 3 – A Major Blast

Scadutree Avatar’s boss starts the third phase with a massive explosion. This attack is extremely difficult to dodge. Make sure that you dodge at the very last second and avoid the laser beams coming out of the explosion.

The boss falls down, and the recovery time is really great after the explosion attack. Make sure that you land at least 4 heavy attacks to deal as much damage as possible.

The rest of the third phase is exactly similar to the second phase. However, with its health down to 30%, the boss will do a massive triple explosion attack, which is nigh impossible to dodge.

If you somehow manage to dodge all these attacks, it is time to end the fight. Hit the Scadutree Avatar’s head as hard as possible to end this fight now. Don’t give it another chance to attack you.

Scadutree Avatar Boss Drops and Rewards

Once defeated, the Scadutree Avatar boss drops the following items.

260,000 Runes

Miquella’s Great Rune

Remembrance of the Shadow Sunflower

Miquella’s Great Rune is a reusable item that allows you to avoid the death grab by Miquella during the Promised Consort Radahn boss fight.

You can exchange the Remembrance of the Shadow Sunflower to get either the Shadow Sunflower Blossom weapon or the Land of Shadow incantation.

You can also consume this remembrance to get 40,000 Runes, which is contraindicated, unless you are on your second or third gameplay.