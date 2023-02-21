If you have read or seen anything related to Harry Potter, you are probably familiar with the three unforgivable curses and the taboo tied to them. Luckily for you, if you wish to be evil you can actually learn these unforgivable curses in Hogwarts Legacy.

Before you embark on your journey to learn these curses, be warned that this is a dark path and you might not like where it leads. All 3 curses are learned from the same overall questline so once you begin, you might not feel like stopping until you have become an evil witch or wizard.

How to get Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy

Crucio, Imperio and Avada Kedavra are curse spells in the wizarding world that are typically associated with dark wizards. However, since Hogwarts Legacy takes place at least a century before the Harry Potter books, it seems like these spells are a lot more common and even students can use them.

All 3 unforgivable curses are learned as part of Sebastian’s questline in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to learn Crucio

Crucio or the Cruciatus curse is a spell used to torture someone with excruciating pain. Typically it is used to extract information from people. You can learn Crucio in Hogwarts Legacy during Sebastian’s In The Shadow of the Study quest.

How to learn Imperio

Imperio or Imperius curse is a mind-control spell. It can be used to control the actions of anyone. In Hogwarts Legacy, using Imperio on an enemy will force the enemy to fight as your ally for a short while. You can learn Imperio in Hogwarts Legacy during Sebastian’s In The Shadow of Time quest.

How to learn Avada Kedavra

The worst of all the unforgivable curses, Avada Kedavra is also known as the killing curse. As the name implies, one hit from this curse can instantly kill any enemy. Despite a long cooldown, Avada Kedavra is a one-hit kill in Hogwarts Legacy, even on bosses and infamous foes.

You can learn Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy during Sebastian’s In The Shadow of the Relic quest.