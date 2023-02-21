Hogwarts Legacy infamous foes are basically elite enemies that players can fight as sort of mini-bosses while exploring the world. Finding and defeating all the infamous foes is needed to complete the Enemies section of the Collections tab which will in turn earn players the Collector’s Edition achievement.

As these infamous enemies are like bosses, fighting them can be quite challenging so players need to be fully prepared. Make sure you have the best spell combos unlocked and are armed with various magical plant tools.

Hogwarts Legacy infamous foes locations

There are a total of 21 infamous foes in Hogwarts Legacy that players have to find and defeat. Equipping yourself with an unforgivable curse like Avada Kedavra will make defeating these infamous foes a lot easier.

There are some infamous foes that are tied to some questlines and the area to fight cannot be accessed until you play the questline related to them. However, there are a few foes that open world mini-bosses and you can find them by heading to their locations as given below.

Quest-Related Infamous Foes

Bardolph Beaumont’s Corpse

To fight against Bardolph’s Corpse, you will have to play the side quest “My Brother’s Keeper” questline that you can start by talking to Dorothy Sprottle.

Silvanus Selwyn

To fight against Silvanus Selwyn, you will have to play the side quest “Sacking Selwyn” questline that you can start by talking to Hyacinth Olivier.

The Insatiable Spider

You will encounter the insatiable spider by playing “The Tangled Web” questline that you can get from Crispin Dunne.

The Riparian Troll

You will encounter the riparian troll by playing “Beeting a Curse” questline.

Catrin Haggarty

You will encounter Catrin Haggarty by playing “The Lost Child” questline that you can get from Natsai Onai.

Alexandra’s Troll

You can find Alexandra’s Troll by playing the “Troll Control” questline that you can get from Alexandra Ricketts.

Pergitts

You can find Pergitts by playing “The Tale of Roland Oakes” questline that you can get from Adelaide Oakes.

The Absconder

You can find The Absconder by playing “The Absconder Encounter” questline that you can get from Edgar Adley.

Gwendolyn Joe

You can find Gwendolyn Joe by playing “A Basis for Blackmail” questline that you can get from Natsai Onai.

Grodbik

You can find Grodbik in Coastal Mines that can be found northeast of Marunweem Lake by playing “Lodgok’s Loyalty” questline.

Open World Infamous Foes

Tempest Thorne

Tempest Thorne is a poacher duelist whom you will encounter east of Hogsmeade

Rampant Dug Bog

Rampant Dugbog is a giant toad that can be found North of Upper hogsfield.

Quagmire Troll

Quagmire troll as the name suggests is a troll that can be found south of Keenbridge in Hogwarts valley.

Grim and White Wolf

You can find both of these foes together West of Keenbridge in Hogwarts Valley

Belgruff the Bludgeoner

Belgruff is one of the goblin loyalists under ranrok and you can find him west of Feldcroft village inside the castle.

Ogbert the Odd

Ogbert is one of the goblin loyalists under Ranrok and you will find him while your traversing through the Coastal caverns.

Iona Morgan

Iona Morgan is poacher duelist and you can find her inside Poidsear castle northwest in Poidsear coast region.

Dustin Trinity

Dustin Trinity is one of the Ashwinder soldiers and you can find him South of the manor cape.

Alyssa Travers and Lord of the Manor

You can find both of these foes inside the Manor west of the Manor cape region. You will need to have level 3 locks to access the cellars of the manor.