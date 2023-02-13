How To Get Large Pots In Hogwarts Legacy

If you have been taking your Herbology classes in Hogwarts Legacy, you will know that growing and harvesting plants are how you get ingredients to craft various potions.

Now there are several types of plants and seeds to grow in Hogwarts Legacy and they come in three different sizes. You will initially start with Small Plants like Mandrake and Mallowsweet that require Small Pots.

When you advance your skills enough to grow Large Plants though, you will need to get Large Pots for the Room of Requirement. You cannot grow a Large Plant like Fluxweed in a Small or Medium Pot.

Thankfully, all you need to get Large Planters is a shop location and plenty of coins in your pocket.

How to get Large Potting Tables

There is only one place where you can get a Potting Table with a Large Pot to grow your Large Plants. You need to make your way to Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade. It is the only shop located in the southern part of the village and can also be spotted on the map with a scrolls icon.

Head there and speak with its owner Thomas Brown to see what he is selling. You will find several Conjuration spells in his inventory including Large Potting Tables.

Do note that there are two types of Large Pots to purchase depending on how much you want to spend. Potting Table with a Large Pot costs 1,000 coins, while Potting Table with two Large Pots costs 3,000 coins.

If you have enough Galleons, consider going all in to be able to grow two Large Plants simultaneously in a single Potting Table. That will save you both room space and time.

How to use Potting Tables With Large Pots

Once you have purchased a Large Planter Conjuration spell, return to the Room of Requirement. Remember when Professor Weasely taught you Conjurations for the Room of Requirement? You are going to use that here to conjure the Potting Station that you just purchased from Hogsmeade.

Open your Conjuring Spell category and head into Herbology. You will see all of your Potting Tables here. Select Large Potting Tables from the menu on the left side and choose a Large Pot Conjuration.

Take note that you will need 10x Moonstone to conjure a Potting Table with a single Large Pot. If you purchased the spell for two Large Pots, you will need 30x Moonstone.

Place the Potting Table where you want in your Room of Requirement and interact with the Large Planter to select a Large Plant Seed to sow. You can see the growth time here and the Potting Table will also tell you when your Large Plants are going to be ready in real-time as well as the total yield you can harvest.