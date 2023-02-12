How To Get Mandrake And Venomous Tentacula In Hogwarts Legacy

One of Professor Garlick’s assignments in Hogwarts Legacy will require players to go a bit on the offensive with their magic tools in order to learn Wingardium Leviosa. If you remember your first Herbology class, you already know what these plants do so allow us to explain how you can get Mandrake and Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Mandrake and Venomous Tentacula locations

Both Mandrake and Tentacula are magical tools and as such these plants don’t grow in the wild. You might be able to get them randomly as a loot drop from some enemy or chest but that is an extremely unreliable way of getting these.

This means there are essentially only two ways to get both Mandrake and Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy. Both these plants can either be bought from the Dogweed and Deathcap store in Hogsmeade or picked up from a plant pot either in the Room of Requirement.

While buying Mandrake and Venomous Tentacula, for 500 gold and 600 gold respectively, is the quickest way to get these plants to use in Professor Garlick’s assignment, the vendor has extremely limited quantity and restocks after a few days.

The ideal but time-consuming way to get Mandrake and Venomous Tentacula is to buy seeds from Dogweed and Deathcap, 800 gold for Mandrake and 1050 gold for Venomous Tentacula, and plant them in a pot. After a short while, you can harvest the plant to get these tools. The initial cost of this might be high due to seed prices but in the long run, you will save a lot more money.

You can also find some Mandrake at this location in Forbidden Forest but they don’t respawn so you can only get them once if you need them in a hurry

What are Mandrake and Venomous Tentacula used for?

Both these plants are offensive tools. Mandrake, when used in combat will stun and damage nearby enemies with its scream, allowing players to follow up with spells of their own without worrying about dodging enemy attacks.

Venomous Tentacula is like a venus flytrap and summons a plant on the ground that spits venom at enemies.

For Professor Garlick’s Assignment I in Hogwarts Legacy, to learn Wingardium Leviosa, players have to acquire and use both Mandrake and Venomous Tentacula. Do keep in mind that you need to hit multiple enemies with Mandrake’s scream for it to count toward the assignment.