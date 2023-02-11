Plants in Hogwarts Legacy are a very useful resource that helps you in a variety of ways i.e. making potions, attacking enemies, and activating the Merlin Trials. There are a lot of plants that you can get, each providing a different effect.

The Mallowseet plant is a small plant that has yellowish leaves. They can be used to activate the Merlin Trials, which are a sort of puzzle for wizards.

You are introduced to the Mallowseet Herb Hogwarts Legacy when you meet with researcher Nora Treadwell near Lower Hogsfield. She mainly researches the Merlin Trials and explains to you that the trials will be activated by sprinkling some of its leaves over them.

She then gives you 5 Mallowseet leaves to start with. You can solve the Trial by igniting the brazier with the Incendio spell to start the Merlin Trials side quest.

So you get 5 Mallowsweet leaves at this stage, where each leaf will allow you one attempt at the Merlin Trial. There will eventually come a time when you need to get more Mallowseet in Hogwarts legacy.

How to get more Mallowsweet in Hogwarts Legacy

You can find Mallowsweet herbs growing in the wilds of the Forbidden Forest. These will be scattered throughout the area, so you will have to search for them.

If you’re not in the mood for a hunt for Mallowsweet, you can buy the Mallowseet leaves from the vendor, Timothy Teasdale, at The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade. He will sell you the Mallowsweet leaves for 100 Galleons.

Paying 100 Galleons for each Mallowseet leaf isn’t that economically feasible though. The most convenient and hence the best method to get Mallowseet in Hogwarts Legacy is to grow your own.

To grow your own Mallowsweet, you will need Mallowseet Seeds, a Plotting Station, and a few minutes of your time. You can get the Mallowsweet seeds from the same vendor in Hogsmeade for 200 Galleons. These are more expensive than the leaves themselves but will reap more leaves in the long run.

After you have obtained the Mallowsweet seeds, you need a Plotting Station to grow them in. These come in three sizes: small, medium, and large. To grow Mallowsweet, however, you can use anyone.

To gain access to your very own Plotting Stations, you first need to unlock the Room of Requirement. At first, you will have only one of these available, but can, later on, get more of them. If you don’t have access to the Room of Requirement yet, you can just use the Plotting Stations in the Herbology Class.

The Mallowsweet, plants have a growth time of 10 minutes, so you will have to wait for a while to harvest them. Each harvest will particularly yield 5 Mallowseet leaves. If you want even more of them, you can use the Fertilizer bought from The Magic Neep to increase the yield.

Each Fertilizer can only be used once though, which costs 300 Galleons each. To make this more economically feasible, you can get yourself a Dung Composter to make your own fertilizer.