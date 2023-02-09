How To Visit Azkaban In Hogwarts Legacy

Azkaban Prison is a place that everyone dreads going. This is where the most dangerous wizards are kept to serve a lifelong sentence. It is also one of the many locations that you can visit in Hogwarts Legacy.

However, there are some limitations. Firstly, the Hogwarts Legacy Azkaban Prison is part of a story quest, so you will not be able to explore it much like the other open-world locations. Secondly, you need to start as a Hufflepuff student to access the quest.

How to get to Azkaban Prison in Hogwarts Legacy

There are a few things that you must achieve to unlock a visit to Azkaban.

Join Hufflepuff House

The most important requirement for unlocking the Azkaban trip is your house selection in Hogwarts Legacy. You need to select Hufflepuff as no other house member can take on this exclusive mission.

If you really want to visit the prison, just start your game as Hufflepuff, and after completing the mission, you can join your houses by creating a new game. This is possible as the mission takes place very early in Hogwarts Legacy.

Rescue the Old Woman

After reaching level 6, you will have to rescue a woman who will be present at Hogwarts lake. You will receive a letter dropped by an owl after you successfully defend the woman against all the dangers.

The letter will indicate that you have to visit the Eldtricth Diggory located in the Hufflepuff house’s common room in Hogwarts Legacy.

Visit the Azkaban Prison

Talk to Eldtricth Diggory’s portrait, and you will be introduced to Helen Thistlewood. She explains the reason for the meeting and asks for your help in investigating a case related to a woman named Anne. You need to use detective skills in the “Prisoner of Love” mission, so be ready.

At the conclusion of your conversation with Helen, you both will leave for Azkaban prison. Remember, you will not get any other chance in Hogwarts Legacy to visit this place. Make the most out of it and explore every site in prison to learn more about it.