GTA Online Level Up Guide – How To Level Up Fast, Unlock Achievements

The ranking mechanism in Grand Theft Auto V works almost in the same manner as in Grand Theft Auto IV. The ranking system revolves around Reputation Points. With these Reputation Points; you will be able to unlock new weapons, clothes, and vehicles and this GTA Online level up guide will help you with leveling up your character as fast as possible.

There are a total of 120 levels which players can reach; the mini-gun at Ammunition requires you to reach the level #120. Furthermore, there are certain Achievements/Trophies for ranking up to some particular levels and this GTA online level up guide will help you step-by-step o how to level up fast in GTA online and how to unlock achievement associated with the leveling up.

Read on to know more about how to level up fast and don’t forget to share your own tips with us. For more help on GTA Online, read our Easy Money Guide.

GTA Online Level Up – How to Level/Rank Up Fast

In this GTA Online level up guide, we will discuss all the methods that will help you level fast in the game so that you can unlock the associated achievements and reap benefits of a high-level player.

Participating in the Races

The best way to earn a lot of RP is by participating in the races. These races get you ton of Reputation Points even if you don’t win the race. Another thing you need to remember is that at higher levels; you will need more XP in order to reach the next level.

You can read our Street Racing, Off-Road Racing, Sea Racing and Triathlon Guide for more insight into racing in GTA 5.

Evading the Cops

Another way to earn some additional RP and have some fun at the same time is by getting the cops on your tail and then evading them. Like in single-player mode; cops will hunt you down for each criminal/unacceptable activity.

Evading cops works in the same fashion as in the single-player mode; so that should not be a problem! You can also refer to our guide on GTA V Online – How to Evade Cops for more information on it!

Join a Crew

The first thing I would advise you to do after starting the GTA V Online mode is to join a crew. You can either join someone else’ crew on Rockstar Social Club or start your very own! The crew in GTA V Online is just like your family which can complete different tasks together.

Completing jobs for different people while being a part of your crew will reward you with extra RP; which can be used to level up.

Parachuting

This is a pretty good way of earning 600-700 RP within two or three minutes. You will have to go to the parachuting jump and make sure that you are doing it alone.

All you need to do is to replay the activity over and over again and you will gain RP each time you play it. This activity requires you to jump off a helicopter and move through the markers in order to gain more RP.

You can read our Parachuting Guide for more insight into different parachuting challenges and locations.

Stealing Vehicles

As soon as you get into an isolated vehicle; you will notice a slight raise in your RP bar at the top of your screen. You may get a Wanted Level for stealing the cars which is not that big of a problem.

Furthermore, you can also sell these cars to earn some quick money. However, you will have to make sure that these cars are not premium cars; otherwise, you will not be able to sell them.

Read our Vehicles and Secret Vehicles Spawn Locations guide for more insight into where to find the best vehicles.

Killing Random People

One of most famous ways of earning some extra cash and RP is to kill random people on the road. While playing the game; you will come across many people who will run you over with your vehicles and then shot you while you’re low on health.

You can do the same to other people and see that money and RP flow in!

Completing Jobs

Jobs are scattered throughout the world of GTA V Online; along with that, different players will invite you to complete jobs with them to earn RP in large quantity.

You can open up your mini-map to get in-depth details on each mission available to you; these details include the game mode, location, number of players’ allowed, and brief information of the mission.

Note: This is applicable to all Races, Death-matches, Last Team Standing, and other jobs as well.

Fast Way To Level Up

You need a Death Metal mission which Gerald will give you around Level 6. Just call him using your in-game phone and play the mission either solo or with a crew member. Playing it with crew member increases the RP you earn but you may have to share the spoils.

Every time you do this mission, you will get 1000 RP and around $3000. It takes around 3 – 5 minutes depending on how good you are and is worth it considering it not only helps you level up but also nets you good money.

As you level up more missions from Gerald are unlocked (For example Violent Duct mission at level 22) which net you, even more, RP and yes, you can do them repeatedly until you get bored.

How To Replay The Mission

Note. The patch blocked the replay mission option but you can still do it by repeatedly pressing RT just as countdown ends after the mission and mission will re-start. Make sure you don’t keep it pressed, you basically need to spam the RT button just as the countdown ends after the mission and hopefully, it will restart the mission.

That is all for our GTA online level guide with tips on how to level up fast and how to unlock achievements associated with leveling up.