GTA 5 Vehicles and Customization Guide – All Vehicles, Where To Find , How To Customize

The immensity of the world of Grand Theft Auto V can be figured out by traveling from one end of the map to other in a four-wheel drive and we're not yet talking about air and water. In this GTA 5 Vehicles and Customization guide, we will discuss all the vehicles and how players can customize them.

Nothing beats the feeling of showing off those exotic cars on roads or the feel of flying thousands of feet above the sea level. The number of vehicles in GTA 5 is huge and we’ve tried to break down all the aspects of each vehicle in this GTA 5 Vehicles and Customization guide.

GTA 5 Vehicles And Customization

Grand Theft Auto V is filled with vehicles the players can acquire and as many vehicles there are in the game, there are even more vehicle customization options in the game and in this 5 vehicles and customization guide we will discuss all the GTA 5 vehicles and their customization that players can do in the garage.

Boats

In this section of our GTA 5 vehicles and customization guide, we will discuss all the boats that players can acquire in the game and customize them.

Dinka Marquis

Dinka Marquis can be purchased for $413, 990 by visiting www.docktease.com. This boat has very poor speed and acceleration but when it comes to traction and braking mechanics; nothing beats it.

Shitzu Jetmax

Shitzu Jetmax can be bought for $299,000 from www.docktease.com. This boat has a good top speed with excellent acceleration and braking system. The only drawback is the poor traction.

Shitzu Squalo

It can be bought from www.docktease.com for $196,621. Squalo definitely looks like one of the best boats in the game. It has good attributes from top speed to acceleration to traction. Owning to some excellent acceleration; it can overtake opponents in the blink of an eye.

Shitzu Suntrap

A pretty cheap boat in terms of its price as it can be bought for only for $25,160 from www.docktease.com. Despite of its small price, this boat is excellent when it comes to the braking system. Along with that, it also has a good top speed, acceleration, and traction.

Shitzu Tropic

Yet another cheap boat like this can be bought for $22,000 from www.docktease.com. And like Shitzu Suntrap, it has an excellent braking system with good top speed and acceleration. The only drawback is the poor traction.

Speedophile Seashark

You can get Speedophile Seashark for only $16,899 from www.docktease.com. This jet-ski has almost no traction at all but the other attributes are totally worth the price as it has an excellent braking system with good top speed and acceleration.

Coupe Cars

In this section of our GTA 5 vehicles and customization guide, we will discuss all the Coupe Cars that players can acquire in the game and customize them.

Karin Diletteante

This vehicle can be purchased for $25,000 from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com. The brakes of the car are not that good. Instead, they can be considered pretty poor. So is the case with the acceleration. It takes some time to reach the top speed which itself is pretty good. The overall control of the car is also pretty decent.

You can also install Turbo on this car.

Weeny Issi

Weeny Issi can be purchased from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com for $18,000. This car is almost identical to Diletteante in terms of braking and top speed. However, noticeable changes are there when it comes to top speed and traction.

You can install Bumpers, Exhausts, Skirts, and Turbo on it.

Dewbauchee Exemplar

This is one expensive car. It will cost you $205,000 while buying from southernsandandreassuperautos.com. Although it has a high price but you definitely get what you pay for! Exemplar has almost excellent top speed and traction with acceleration lagging behind a little. The brakes are also a mix and match of good and poor.

It can be modified with Turbo to gain some extra speed.

Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio

You can get this car for $185,000 from www.legendarymotorsport.net. It has a little price than the Exemplar and so do its attributes. Although it has a very good top speed, acceleration, and traction; it is still no match for Exemplar. The braking system is also worse than the Exemplar.

It can be modified by installing Turbo.

Lampadati Felon

This $0.1 million car can be bought from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com. This car can be considered as the cheap price variant of Exemplar. It can also be customized by Bumpers, Exhausts, Hood, Skirts, Spoilers, and Turbo.

Ubermacht Zion

This car can be purchased for $50,000 from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com. It has a good top speed and traction but the acceleration is just average. And the braking system is really poor.

It can further be customized with Exhausts, Hood, Roll Cage, Roof, Spoiler, and Turbo.

Cycles

In this section of our GTA 5 vehicles and customization guide, we will discuss all the cycles that players can acquire in the game and customize them.

BMX

BMX can be bought for $500 from www.pandmcycles.com. This vehicle has a good top speed and acceleration with decent traction. But it is its brakes which make it stand out in the other cycles.

Cruiser

It can be bought for $3000 from www.pandmcycles.com. The top speed of this cycle is good and brakes are excellent. However, the acceleration is pretty poor. But the amazing traction makes up for it.

Endurex Race Bike

It can be bought for $2500 from www.pandmcycles.com. This is the best cycle in the category due to its brakes and top speed; both of which are excellent. The acceleration is good but the traction is amazing.

Whippet Race Bike

It can be bought for $2500 from www.pandmcycles.com. This cycle has excellent top speed and braking mechanisms. The traction is also pretty decent but the acceleration is the only thing in which it lags behind.

Helicopters

In this section of our GTA 5 vehicles and customization guide, we will discuss all the helicopters that players can acquire in the game and customize them.

Buzzard Attack Chopper

This chopper can be bought for $2,000,000 from www.warstock-cache-and-carry.com. This can be regarded as the best helicopter in the game. The acceleration, braking system, and traction are top-notch. The top speed is not that excellent but it’s definitely superior to other choppers.

Frogger

It can be purchased for $1,300,000 from www.elitastravel.com. It has a little less traction than the Buzzard but amazing braking and acceleration systems. The top speed is also pretty acceptable.

Maverick

It can be bought for $780,000 from www.elitastravel.com. Almost identical to Frogger in terms of its attributes but with a little less acceleration.

Military

In this section of our GTA 5 vehicles and customization guide, we will discuss all the military vehicles that players can acquire in the game and customize them.

Barracks

It can be bought for $450,000 from www.warstock-cache-and-carry.com. This vehicle comes with a good top speed, good traction, bad acceleration, and pathetic braking controls.

Canis Crusader

It can be purchased from www.warstock-cache-and-carry.com for $225,000. Almost identical to Barracks in terms of top speed and braking system but the acceleration and traction is drastically improved.

Rhino Tank

To purchase the Rhino, you should have whopping $3,000,000 in your bank account. It has almost negligible braking controls with acceptable top speed and acceleration. The best part of this vehicle is the built-in cannon and traction.

Bikes

In this section of our GTA 5 vehicles and customization guide, we will discuss all the bikes that players can acquire in the game and customize them.

Dinka Akuma

It can be purchased for $9,000 from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com. This is a strong vehicle overall with almost full acceleration; so you can expect it to zoom within a few seconds. The top speed is also good but it takes some time to reach there.

The traction can be controlled very easily but the brakes are about average.

Maibatsu Sanchez

It can be purchased for $7,000 from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com. This bike is also strong and versatile with the top speed, acceleration, brakes, and traction being good enough for a bike.

Pegassi Bati 801

It can be bought for $10,000 from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com. This bike comes with a good top speed and acceleration. The traction is also worth mentioning here. The brakes are a little too weak but they get the job done. It can also be customized to install the turbo on it.

Pegassi Faggio

It can be bought for $5,000 from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com. It is a great vehicle for roaming around the city and enjoying the scenery as its attributes are quite weak when compared to other vehicles in its class. The top speed and traction are just above average while the acceleration and brakes are in-between average and poor.

Pegassi Ruffian

Ruffian can be bought for $10,000 from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com. This is the only bike which can beat Sanchez in terms of its acceleration. The top speed and traction is pretty good along with some good braking controls.

It can also be customized with Bodywork, Exhaust, Front Forks, Rear Mudguard, and Turbo.

PCJ-600

To buy PCJ, you should have $9,000 and then you can go to www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com. This bike has very balanced attributes with top speed, acceleration, traction and braking controls being equally good.

You can also customize it with Bodywork, Turbo, Mirrors, Frame, and Exhausts.

Shitzu Vader

It can be purchased from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com for $9,000. This bike has a good top speed and acceleration with pretty decent control and traction. The brakes are also very good considering that it is a bike.

And it can also be customized with Turbo.

Muscle Cars

In this section of our GTA 5 vehicles and customization guide, we will discuss all the muscle Cars that players can acquire in the game and customize them.

Bravado Gauntlet

Gauntlet can be purchased from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com for $32,000. Being a muscle car; the control, traction, acceleration, and top speed are all really good. But the brakes controls can be a little frustrating to master. It can also be customized to have custom Turbo.

Déclassé Vigero

Vigero can be purchased for $21,000 from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com. It is almost identical to Gauntlet in terms of its attributes but with a little less control which makes it difficult to master; a great car, nonetheless.

You can install Hood, Exhaust, Roll Cage, Wheelie Bar, Spoiler, and Turbo in it.

Off-road

In this section of our GTA 5 vehicles and customization guide, we will discuss all the off-road vehicles that players can acquire in the game and customize them.

BF Injection

To buy this car, go to www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com and get it for $16,000. This car has a good top speed in its category. The acceleration and traction are also very decent but the brakes are not-so-good.

Nagasaki Blazer

It can be bought for $8,000 from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com. It has the most traction in the whole category. The top speed is also pretty decent with good acceleration and great braking controls.

Planes

Buckingham Luxor

It can be purchased from www.elitastravel.com for $1,500,000. This plane has decent top speed and acceleration with zero traction and poor braking controls.

Buckingham Shamal

It can be bought for $1,150,000 from www.elitastravel.com. It has almost the same attributes to that of Luxor with decent top speed and acceleration but pathetic braking controls and zero traction.

Cuban 800

Cuban 800 is available at www.elitastravel.com for $240,000. This plane does have a little traction and braking controls. Along with that, the top speed and acceleration don’t stand a chance against Shamal and Luxor.

Duster

It can be bought for $275,000 from www.elitastravel.com. In this category, this plane has the best braking controls with a decent acceleration while the traction and top speed are almost close to zero.

Mallard

Mallard can be purchased for $250,000 from www.elitastravel.com. This plane is equipped with the best acceleration in this whole category. But the other three aspects are almost negligible. Like top speed is sluggish, brakes are close to not being there, and traction is zero.

Sedan

In this section of our GTA 5 vehicles and customization guide, we will discuss all the sedans that players can acquire in the game and customize them.

Cheval Fugitive

This vehicle can be purchased from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com for $32,000. The Sedans are known for their traction; so the traction in this vehicle is almost the best out there. Acceleration is pretty decent and the top speed is really great for its category. The brakes are also pretty decent for its kind.

Sports Cars

Benefactor Feltzer

You can get this vehicle for $145,000 from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com. These are sports cars; so they are bound to have some really good speeds and accelerations. The top speed and acceleration of this car is really great; so is the traction and acceleration.

To control this much speed and acceleration; you need good braking controls and this car also provide you that. It can be equipped with bumpers, roof, fenders, and spoilers.

Schwartzer

This can be bought for $80,000 from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com. This car has amazing speed, acceleration, and traction despite being quite cheap in this category. The brakes are also really good. It is the strongest vehicle in this price range.

It can also be equipped with bumpers, exhausts, grille, hood, roof, and turbo.

Surano

It can be bought for $99,000 from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com. This is a beautiful car with almost all attributes of it reached to the fullest possible value. Strong and versatile can be the definition of it.

It can be customized with bumpers, exhaust, turbo, spoilers, and skirts.

Banshee

It can be bought for $90,000 from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com. It is almost identical to Surano in terms of its attributes with a slight decrease in its top speed.

It can also be equipped with bumpers, hood, spoilers, and turbo.

Enus Super Diamond

Go to www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com on your mobile phone and pay $250,000 to get this elegant car. If it weren’t for its braking controls; this car would’ve been a perfect one. Everything from the exterior to different attributes is top-notch; a perfect blend of power and elegance.

It can also be equipped with a turbo.

Obey 9F

It can be bought for $120,000 from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com. I don’t know about you but it reminds me of Audi TT. Drive this car and you’ll see that the high price tag is worth each penny spent on it.

Everything from top speed to acceleration to traction is amazingly good. And the brake controls also give you a feel of control. A perfect car! Its beauty can be enhanced by installing bumpers, hoods, skirts, and turbo.

Pfister Comet

Go to www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com and get this car for $85,000. Despite of the acceleration of this car being really bad, it is my most used car in the game. It somewhat looks like the Porsche 911. The braking controls are so good that it comes to a halt even with a slight press.

You can customize it with bodywork, bumpers, exhausts, spoilers, and turbo.

Oracle #1

It can be bought from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com for $80,000. This is the car in which you can go around the city showing off rather than speeding and drifting through the traffic. Although you can do that too but we won’t recommend it!

The top speed is really very good and so is the traction and braking controls. The only problem is the acceleration of the car. It can be equipped with turbo.

Oracle #2

It can be bought from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com for $80,000. This car is much better than her twin sister! The increased top speed, acceleration, and traction gives it a clear advantage over the Oracle #1.

And like her sister, this baby can also be upgraded by Turbo and Exhausts.

Classic Sports Cars

JB-700

It can be bought from www.legendarymotorsport.net for $475,000. This car has great top speed with not-so-good acceleration and amazing traction and brake control. It can also be equipped with extra turbo.

Grotti Stinger

It can be bought from www.legendarymotorsport.net for $1,000,000. This car has great top speed and pretty decent brake controls and traction but quite bad acceleration. You can install a turbo on it to make run even faster.

Monroe

It can be purchased from www.legendarymotorsport.net for $490,000. The handling and feel of this car is exactly like Stinger but the brake controls have been improved a bit. And like Stinger, it can be equipped with a turbo.

Super Cars

Z-Type

This is one expensive car as it will cost you $10,000,000 from www.legendarymotorsport.net. Despite of being a classic and having a good top speed; there is nothing special about this car.

You can install headlight covers, turbo, skirts, and hood on this legend.

Cheetah

It can be bought for $650,000 from www.legendarymotorsport.net. This car has an excellent top speed, braking controls, and traction system but only lags behind in acceleration.

You can install exhausts, turbo, and spoilers on it.

Entity XF

It can be purchased for$795,000 from www.legendarymotorsport.net. Even faster than the Cheetah; this car has improved top speed and traction. The acceleration is still bad like Cheetah and traction is also pretty great. It can be equipped with bumpers, spoilers, and turbo.

Pegassi Vacca

It can be bought for $240,000 from www.legendarymotorsport.net. This vehicle can be upgraded with Hood, Spoiler, Exhausts, and Turbo.

It somewhat looks like Gallardo and lives up to Gallardo’s name. The top speed is almost unmatchable to any other car out there and acceleration is amazing. The overall control of the car makes it easier to handle and the braking controls let you master it in no time.

Truffade Adder

It can be purchased for $1,000,000 from www.legendarymotorsport.net. You can only install Turbo on this vehicle.

But again; you don’t need anything extra to tune it up! The stock car is good as anything. The acceleration is a little slower than the other cars in this category but once you hit it to the top speed; there is no way anyone will be able to catch you. A fine machine, indeed!

SUVs

In this section of our GTA 5 vehicles and customizations guide, we will discuss all the SUVs that players can acquire in the game and customize them.

Albany Cavalcade

It can be bought for $70,000 from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com. And like other SUVs, this is a mediocre car with the top speed being normal with average acceleration. The brake system is not at all; maybe because of the weight of the car and the traction is acceptable.

Contrary to the popular belief, it can be upgraded with different things like bumpers, chassis, and side-skirts.

Gallivanter Baller

It can be bought from www.southernsanandreassuperautos.com for $98,000. Again a mediocre car with average attributes. It has even worse braking system than Cavalcade. The other three attributes are almost identical. It has the ability to modify it with the turbo system which is a must if you plan on evading the pursuits with it.

Utility Vehicles

In this section of our GTA 5 vehicles and customizations guide, we will discuss all the Utility Vehicles that players can acquire in the game and customize them.

Obey Rocoto

This car can easily be considered as the best Utility Vehicle in GTA V. It has the best top speed and acceleration in the category and also the worst braking system. The traction is pretty decent. The performance of this car can be significantly improved by installing Turbo.

That is all for our GTA 5 vehicles and customizations guide with tips on all the vehicles that can be acquired in the game and how to customize these vehicles in the garage.