Where to Find Ghost Glovewort 8 in Elden Ring

Ghost Gloveworts are Upgrade items that can be found in different ways. They can be either found in specific locations in Elden Ring, can drop from enemies, or bought from a Merchant. You can use Ghost Glovewort 8 to upgrade your renowned Spirit Summons.

Ghost Gloveworts are of 9 types, all numbered accordingly. In this guide, we will discuss the Ghost Glovewort 8 locations in different regions of Elden Ring.

Ghost Glovewort 8 Locations in Nokstella Eternal City

Three Ghost Glovewort 8s can be found in the Nokstella Eternal City in Elden Ring. The Markers on the given map specify the location of the Ghost Gloveworts.

The first Ghost Glovewort 8 can be found along the riverbank of the shallow stream running through Nokstella, the Eternal City.

Another Ghost Glovewort 8 can be found on the opposite bank of the stream in Nokstella where you found the first one.

The third Ghost Glovewort 8 can be found ahead of both locations under the bridge in Nokstella.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Purchase it from Twin Maiden Husks

Ghost Glovewort 8 can also be purchased from the Twin Miaden Husks at the Roundtable Hold. Like all other items for sale here, you must give the Ghost Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing [3] at Twin Maiden Husks altar.

Siofra River

A ghost Glovewort 8 is ready to be picked up in Mohgwyn Palace. This one is north of the Palace Approach Ledge-Road, accessed only from the teleport point in the Consecrated Snowfield’s western part.

Another Ghost Glovewort can also be found in this area. It is directly north of the location of the first one and also found alongside the cliff.

The Haligtree

A Ghost Glovewort 8 and a Picker’s Bell Bearing can be found north of the Haligtree Roots Site of Grace. The Glovewort and the Bell Bearing are found on the land while the Site of Grace is in the tunnels. Make sure to take the elevator before you explore for the Glovewort.

Leyndell Catacombs

A Ghost Glovewort can also be found in the Leyndell Catacombs. This one can be found after opening the Boss room, which spawns the Cemetery Shade.