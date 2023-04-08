How To Stop Blood Loss In Elden Ring

Blood Loss (or Hemorrhage) is one of the many status effects in Elden Ring that you need to know how to stop. It continues to eat away your health with each tick, leaving you vulnerable to nearby enemies.

Hemorrhage is highly effective against bosses with large pools of health. This is why Blood Loss builds are pretty popular in Elden Ring.

However, if you get inflicted by Blood Loss, you must quickly cure it from your character or else perish.

How do you stop Blood Loss in Elden Ring?

There are several different ways to stop Blood Loss in Elden Ring. You can choose from using consumables and incantations as well as wearing talismans.

Stanching Boluses (Consumable)

Stanching Boluses are pretty helpful in countering not only Blood Loss but also other negative status effects as well in Elden Ring.

While there are a few locations from where you can loot Stanching Boluses such as Stormveil Castle, the best way to get the Blood loss-preventing items is to simply purchase them from certain merchants in the game.

The Nomadic Merchant below the Coastal Cave in Elden Ring will sell you 3x Stanching Boluses for 600 Runes. Similarly, you can find the Imprisoned Merchant in the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum. He is a bit expensive. He will sell you 3x Stanching Boluses for 1200 Runes.

You can also head to the Roundtable Hold to purchase Stanching Boluses from Twin Maiden Husks in Elden Ring. Take note that you will not be able to purchase any items from Twin Maiden Husks until you get the Medicine Peddler’s Bell Bearing.

If you are running low on Runes, you can craft Stanching Boluses. You will need to get the Nomadic Cookbook [7] to unlock its crafting recipe before being able to stop your Blood Loss in Elden Ring.

The cookbook can be found at the broken bridge near Stormveil Castle. Head to the marked location on the map below to find a corpse. Loot it to get the Nomadic Cookbook [7] and then start preparing to craft some Stanching Boluses to stop Blood Loss.

The items required for the recipe Stanching Boluses are:

Items Description Quantity Herbs Found in thickets and elsewhere at locations like Limgrave and Stormhill x1 Cave Moss Gives off pale light in dark caves x1 Land Octopus Ovary Found by hunting land octopuses which can be found near beaches or the Highroad cave x1

Lord’s Aid (Incantation)

Lord’s Aid is an effective incantation to stop blood loss buildup as well as other status effects such as poison. You can purchase the incantation from either Brother Corhyn in the Roundtable Hold or Miriel, Pastor of Vows in the Church of Vows for 2500 Runes.

Keep in mind that you need to first bring them the Two Fingers’ Prayerbook in order to purchase Lord’s Aid. You can find this key item by traveling to the West Capital Rampart and searching near the hearth.

Bestial Constitution (Incantation)

Apart from the incantation above, you can also use Bestial Constitution to stop blood loss in Elden Ring. To obtain this spell you need to travel to Montedrago, lecho de Greyoll. Then go past the bridge and as you reach its end jump down towards the right side.

You will see a scarab there, so you need to take it out to get the incantation Bestial Constitution. This spell is highly beneficial for you as it will prevent impending blood loss in Elden Ring.

Invigorating Cured Meat (Consumable)

When it comes to countering blood loss in Elden Ring, there are a couple of items that help boost your Robustness stat. This means that you will have a higher chance of resisting blood loss buildup.

Invigorating Cured Meat is one such consumable that will increase your Robustness to +100 for a short while.

The best way to get Invigorating Cured Meat is to craft it using the following recipe.

Items Required Quantity Golden Rowa x3 Silver of Meat x1 Crab Eggs x1 Land Octopus Ovary x1

Stalwart Horn Charm (Talisman)

You can also use the Stalwart Horn Charm talisman to raise your robustness by (90/140). The effects of this talisman are similar to the ones shown by the Invigorating Cured Meat as it too helps in increasing the resistance to blood loss in Elden Ring.

You can get the Stalwart Horn Charm in the southwestern area of Consecrated Snowfield.