Where to Find Bell Bearing Hunter in Elden Ring

You will fight some bosses multiple times in Elden Ring as their location changes. This guide covers the locations of the Bell Bearing Hunter, who is a boss you’ll be coming across in 4 different regions of Elden Ring.

Who is the Bell Bearing Hunter in Elden Ring?

The Bell Bearing Hunter boss appears FOUR times through the map and drops different items each time you defeat it. Defeating the boss will drop Bell Bearing items that you can use to expand the item variety in the Twin Maiden Husks store at the Roundtable Hold.

The Bell Bearing Hunter boss is a medium-sized boss that wields a sword and shield. Their moveset is not unique from the normal enemies, but their range of attacks and strength makes them formidable foes.

Below, we have listed the locations where the Bell Bearing Hunter boss are and how to trigger an interaction with them:

Where to Find Bell Bearing Hunter in Liurnia

The boss will spawn at the Church of Vows on the eastern side of Liurnia. The location of the boss can be seen on the map below.

To trigger a boss fight with the Bell Bearing Hunter, you first need to travel to the site of grace at the Church of Vows. Then, rest at the Site of Grace and shift the time to morning to make the boss spawn.

You get the following rewards for defeating the Bell Bearing Hunter in Liurnia:

Lumps of Flesh

Silvers of Meat

Turtle Neck Meat

Where to Find Bell Bearing Hunter in Caelid

The next Bell Bearing Hunter spawn location is north of Caelid at the Dragonbarrow area. The exact location will be marked as Isolated Merchant Shack on the map, as you can see below:

Like before, you first need to rest at the Site of Grace and shift the time to Night. This will make the boss spawn, and you can now fight him. This is by far the most difficult boss fight out of the other three. Make sure you come prepared for it.

You get the following rewards for defeating the Bell Bearing Hunter in Caelid:

The Gravity Stone Fan

The Gravity Stone Chunk

Where to Find Bell Bearing Hunter in Limgrave

For this Bell Bearing Hunter boss, you need to get to the Warmaster’s Shack in the Stormhill area of Limgrave.

In the morning, you will find a merchant at the shack that you can buy items from. But, when you rest at the Site of Grace and come back at night, you will get invaded by the Bell Bearing Hunter boss. You will be able to tell the invasion is about to happen as there will be a sudden change in music.

You get the following rewards for defeating the Bell Bearing Hunter in Limgrave:

Thin Animal Bones

Heavy Beast Bones

Where to Find Bell Bearing Hunter in Altus Plateau

The last Bell Bearing Hunter boss can be found at the Hermit Merchant’s Shack, located in the Royal Capital in Leyndell. It is inside of the first great wall of the Royal Capital in the Outer Moat area.

Like any other location, you need to rest at the Site of Grace and wait till night for the boss to spawn.

The boss will drop the Medicine Peddler’s Bell Bearing, which adds different Boluses items like Stanching, Stimulating, Thawfrost, and Neutralizing in the store.