The Rotten Crystal Spear is a spear that primarily scales with Strength, Intelligence, and Dexterity. This guide will tell you complete details of how you can get the Rotten Crystal Spear in Elden Ring.

How to Get Rotten Crystal Spear in Elden Ring

Rotten Crystal Spear is a particularly strong spear that also causes Scarlet Rot buildup. This weapon boasts impressive range because it’s a spear and comes with a skill called Charge Forth. This skill allows your character to perform a piercing attack while moving forward.

You can get this weapon as a drop from the Crystalians, the non-boss variants. You can find these Crystalians in the Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree.

The location to reach the Crytalians can be seen on the map given above as well. Once you reach the Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree you can find Crystalians in the room right next to the Elphael inner wall grace.

The Rotten Crystal Spear is not a guaranteed drop for defeating the Crystalians here, so you’ll need to farm them until it drops.

How to Defeat Crystalians

Crystalians are an annoying bunch if you use swords. They have great slash, thrust and status effect resistances (Immune to bleed!). However, you can easily take them down if you use magic or a strike weapon such as a mace.

If you’re going with a strike weapon, simply attempt to stance break. Make sure you take them on one at a time though or else you’ll risk being grouped up on.

Pop a Gold Pickled Fowl Foot while you attempt to farm the Crsytalians so that you can rack up some runes while you attempt this.