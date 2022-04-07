Antspur Rapier is a thrusting sword that scales best with Strength and Dexterity. In addition to physical damage, this weapon is quite useful to cause scarlet rot to enemies. In this guide, we will be telling you where to find Antspur Rapier in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Antspur Rapier in Elden Ring

This weapon gets dropped by Maleigh Marais, a hostile non-playable character, at The Shaded Castle Castellan. Here are the details of how to get to this location.

Starting from the ground to the left of Dectus, keep moving forward to travel down the path. You will reach an open field. Take left from here to reach a camp. Run through the camp to enter a valley that will be visible to you from a distance. Keep running through the camp and move down the rocks towards the right.

After moving a little ahead, take a slight left. Moving forward and turning right will take you to a hill. Climb up the hill and take a slight left to keep on traveling up the hill. Now, you will reach out of the valley to see a castle in a big open area. This is the Shaded Castle Castellan that you needed to find.

Explore the castle if you want and when ready, step into the western field of the castle. Do this by either leaping off the castle rampart or walking through the western exit. You’ll find Maleigh Marais roaming the fields.

While you can engage the NPC right there, there’s a big monster just behind. Your fight can potentially attract unwanted attention. Hence, a better option is to lure Maleigh away from the field to leave the giant monster behind.

Defeating Maleigh Marais will reward you with 4800 Runes, Marais Mask, Marais Robe, and of course, the Antspur Rapier.