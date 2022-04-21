How to Get Rotten Battle Hammer in Elden Ring

Rotten Battle Hammer is a Warhammer in Elden Ring that primarily scales with Strength and Dexterity. This guide will discuss how to get the Rotten Battle Hammer in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Rotten Battle Hammer in Elden Ring

You can get this weapon pretty easily in Elden Ring. This weapon is dropped from an enemy called Rotten Duelist.

To find this enemy, you will need to head to the Consecrated Snowfield Site of Grace in the Mountaintop of Giants, which can be seen on the map above as well.

Once there, you have to travel northwest towards the graveyard. The graveyard location can also be seen on the map above, just little northwest of the Consecrated Snowfield.

The area is very snowy, and you can only see things close to you. Once you reach the graves, you will be attacked by the Rotten Duelist. It has hammers in both his hands, and you will need to be really quick to defeat that enemy.

The hammers can deal massive damage, so dodge them as much as possible. You can use the graves for dodging his attacks and doing the counterattack. Continue to do so, and you will be able to defeat the boss.

Once the boss is down, you will be rewarded with the Rotten Battle Hammer and Rotten Duelist Helm.

How to Upgrade the Rotten Battle Hammer in Elden Ring?

This Warhammer is for players with high strength so they can hold this weapon. This is a really powerful weapon that can crush an enemy’s armor.

This weapon comes with an amazing skill called Braggarts Roar that will boost the player’s attack power, defense, and stamina recovery speed.

This weapon causes Scarlet Rot buildup, and you can even infuse it with different Ashes of War to increase its power. This weapon can be buffed by consumables and spells as well.

To make this weapon even deadlier, you can upgrade it using the Smithing Stones. As you know complete details about this weapon, we will tell you how you can get it in Elden Ring.