Armors in Elden Ring play an important role in defending you against the enemies and providing classy looks for your character. Some of these armors are obtained with the class you choose or found in different locations. This guide teaches you where to get Samurai Armor in Elden Ring and briefly discusses its stats as well.

Where to Get Samurai Armor in Elden Ring

The Samurai or Land of Reeds Armor Set is one of the best armor sets available in the game’s early stages. It provides decent protection and light to have it on your character.

The Samurai class initially comes equipped with the Land of Reeds Armor set. It is the starting armor for the Samurai class, but there is another way of obtaining it in Elden Ring.

You can buy the Land of Reeds armor in Elden Ring from the merchant located in North Caelid, located just next to the Isolated Merchant’s Shack Site of Grace. You will be able to interact with the merchant at any time other than night.

The cost of the full armor set will be 4500 Runes. Pay up, and you will now have the Land of Reeds or Samurai Armor.

Samurai Armor Set Stats

The Samurai is light in weight and is great protection against weaker enemies. The Land of Reeds armor set in Elden Ring has the following stats:

Helmet

Damage Negation

Physical – 5.0

VS Strike – 5.4

VS Slash – 6.8

VS Pierce – 5.4

Magic -5.8

Fire – 6.5

Lightning – 6.8

Holy – 6.2

Resistance:

Immunity – 37

Robustness – 31

Focus – 31

Vitality – 34

Poise – 4

Weight: 5.1

Armor

Damage Negation

Physical – 8.8

VS Strike – 9.5

VS Slash –11.9

VS Pierce – 9.5

Magic –10.2

Fire – 11.4

Lightning – 11.9

Holy – 10.9

Resistance

Immunity – 60

Robustness – 50

Focus – 50

Vitality – 55

Poise – 6

Weight: 8.3

Greaves

Damage Negation

Physical – 5.0

VS Strike – 5.4

VS Slash – 6.8

VS Pierce – 5.4

Magic – 5.8

Fire – 6.5

Lightning – 6..8

Holy – 6.2

Resistance

Immunity – 37

Robustness – 31

Focus – 31

Vitality – 34

Poise – 4

Weight: 5.1

Gauntlets

Damage Negation

Physical – 2.1

VS Strike – 2.3

VS Slash – 2.9

VS Pierce – 2.3

Magic – 2.5

Fire – 2.8

Lightning – 2.9

Holy – 2.7

Resistance

Immunity – 20

Robustness – 17

Focus – 17

Vitality – 18

Poise – 1

Weight: 2.8