Sacred Relic Sword is a Greatsword in Elden Ring that deals additional holy damage. The following Elden Ring Sacred Relic Sword Build is a hybrid between faith and intelligence that boosts the overall holy damage.

Elden Ring Sacred Relic Sword Build

The main downside of this Sacred Relic Sword build is its single target damage. The other downside would be long cast times of incantations. Everyone has a different opinion on how to make the builds. This guide will cover all general aspects of the Sacred Relic Sword build.

Weapon: Sacred Relic Sword

Seal: Golden Order Seal

Shield: Hoslow's Helm,

Armor: Hoslow's Armour

Talisman: Marika Soreseal, Shards of alexander, Sacred Scorpion Charm, Flock Canvas Talisman

Flask of Wondrous Physick: Holy Shrouding Cracked Tear

Spells: Golden Wow, Wrath of God, Flame Grant Me Strength, Erdtree Heal

Skills: Wave of gold

How to play with Sacred Relic Sword Build

When you use Wave of Gold alone, the first enemy will take 2750 damage. That will be our baseline without any additional help from any spells.

If we use Golden Wow with Flame Grant Me Strength and pop the Flask of Wondrous Physick, the damage goes to 3750. So that will be an extra 1000 extra damage just by popping the flask.

If you are using the Wrath of God spell, the preferred combination would be Golden Order Seal. The Eardtree Heal has better faith scaling. With this weapon, you need to double up the armor because the sword swing is slow and you will be vulnerable after initiating swings from the enemy.

In terms of Incantation, using nothing, the base damage was 1963. Using Golden wow, the damage went up to 2258. Then, the combination of Flame Grant Me Strength and Golden Wow showed no difference in damage. Added the flask, and damage went up to 2750.

Using the above combination, the enemies less resistant to Holy Damage will do even more damage. During the fight, your flask will last three minutes and, Flame Grant me Strength will last thirty seconds, Golden Wow will last ninety seconds.

Wrath of Gold is used when you are close to the enemy, and it will do a lot of close damage. You can switch out Marika Soreseal for Carian Filigreed crest if you want Wave of Gold cheaper, and damage is also minimum.

The best thing about this weapon is that the range and radius of Wave of Gold are massive. Even if you are not using any additional spells, you can attack from far behind and heal between attacks. So that differentiates Sacred Relic Sword from any other weapon.