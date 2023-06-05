How To Get The Jar Cannon In Elden Ring

The Jar Cannon is one of the more eccentric weapons you can possibly find in Elden Ring. It is also incredibly fun to use in the game.

It is also one of two ballista-based weapons in the game that can be used to shoot bolts at long ranges to do high amounts of damage. One of the best features of the Jar Cannon is to break an enemy’s guard. Hence, use it against enemies with high defenses.

This weapon does not have any guard stats but that is compensated by its exceptional Attack Stats which include Physical 192, Critical 100, and Range 50. This Ballista can also be upgraded to increase the Physical Damage.

Jar Cannon location in Elden Ring

You will find the Jar Cannon as a reward for defeating the Demi-Human Queen Margot, an optional field boss that wields a magical staff.

The battle with Queen Margot takes place at the Volcano Cave which is situated north of Mt. Gelmir and if you miss this location, you won’t encounter Queen Margot; hence the failure to obtain the Jar Cannon in Elden Ring.

There are two paths that take you to Volcano Cave, one through the Altus Plateau that requires a medallion and the other through the Raya Lucaria.

After making your way toward Mt. Gelmir, you need to head toward the Volcano Cave. Go to the Site of Grace known as Mt. Gelmir Campsite and look for a watchtower.

Take the bridge near the watchtower which will lead you towards a ladder where you will be ambushed by a field boss known as the Grafted Scion. This is an optional boss so you can choose to ignore it or defeat it. After getting rid of the Grafted Scion, look for a ladder and climb it.

Keep on climbing the ladders till you reach a cliff edge. Here, you will find a dark cave known as the Volcano Cave. While traversing through the Volcano Cave, you will come across many demi-humans and finally the Demi-Human Queen Margot.

How to defeat Queen Margot in Elden Ring

Queen Margot is a straightforward boss with an HP of 3971 and 111 Defence. She is vulnerable to critical hit, fire, poison, and scarlet rot.

The best way to defeat Queen Margot is to avoid damage by rolling back and then to deal damage by rolling towards her and hitting her from underneath.

Make sure that you use the Hoarfrost Stomp Skill and Rock Sling Spell as both of them will help you immensely in defeating this boss. You can also summon Spirit Ashes to defeat Queen Margot.

After taking down this boss, you will be rewarded with the Jar Cannon and 11000 Runes.

How to use Jar Cannon in Elden Ring

Jar Cannon is a weapon with the Kick Skill and can also be upgraded using Somber Smithing Stones. The Jar Cannon requires 34 Strength and 12 Dexterity Attributes.

The Jar Cannon can shoot a powerful projectile at a great range but keep in mind that it is slow to reload.

You can upgrade the Physical Attack of Jar Cannon from 192 all the way up to 672 using the Somber Smithing Stones. The Upgrade Stats of Jar Cannon are given below:

Upgrade Phy Sta Standard 192 90 +1 240 99 +2 288 108 +3 336 117 +4 384 126 +5 432 135 +6 480 144 +7 528 153 +8 576 162 +9 624 171 +10 672 180

The Jar Cannon can be substantially improved if you have the right buffs to give in Elden Ring. You can, for example, use the Arrow’s Sting Talisman to increase your attack power or the Arrow’s Reach Talisman to increase your range.

If you are looking to just improve your attack power for more damage in Elden Ring, you can also get Lord of Blood’s Exultation which increases your attack power by a massive 20 percent. Rallying Standard has the same buff.