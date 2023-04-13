How To Get Arrow’s Sting Talisman In Elden Ring

The Arrow’s Sting Talisman is an accessory that compliments a ranged character in Elden Ring, meaning that this talisman is going to make your best bows even better.

This talisman is easy to carry weighing only 0.7g and depicts three silver-colored arrows with one horizontally in the middle and the other two forming a cross behind it.

The lore behind this talisman suggests that it was an important accessory for soldiers in the olden times when bows and arrows were the primary weapons.

Acquiring the Arrow’s Sting Talisman is a piece of cake because, unlike many other talismans, the Arrow’s Sting Talisman is located in an easily accessible location and there is no need to fight and take down any boss to obtain it.

Arrow’s Sting Talisman location in Elden Ring

You can find the Arrow’s Sting Talisman early on in Elden Ring. It is located inside a chest near the Impassable Greatbridge Site of Grace and west of Redmane Castle.

Once you have traveled to the Impassable Greatbridge, look behind you and you will see a tower that you need to climb. Look for the ladder on the tower.

Keep on climbing the ladder while keeping an eye out for the enemies guarding the tower. You don’t necessarily need to defeat them and can get past them too.

Continue upwards till you reach a room that looks like an attic. Here you will encounter two enemies. Take them down and look for a chest in the corner of the room. Open the chest and you will acquire the coveted Arrow’s Sting Talisman.

Arrow’s Sting Talisman effects

The Arrow’s Sting Talisman is going to give your Ranged builds an impressive boost in Elden Ring. This is because the talisman increases the damage of all of your projectiles by 10 percent.

The Arrow’s Sting Talisman works for all fired arrows and bolts but there are exceptions to it too as it is not compatible with a few bow sorceries. Loretta’s Mastery which fires 4 bows simultaneously and Loretta’s Greatbow which fires a single greatbow are both incompatible with this talisman and hence cannot be paired up with it.

The Arrow’s Sting talisman works great with Faith builds of Confessor or Prophet Class and Arcane builds of Warrior or Samurai Class.