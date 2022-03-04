In this guide, we’ll teach you how to use Gestures or emotes in Elden Ring and how players can use them in co-op to communicate with each other. So without further ado, let’s begin.

How to Use Gestures in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, Gestures are the core feature of the message system. These are the primary source of communication if players choose to play multiplayer.

In the general game language, Gestures are described as ‘Emotes,’ which means they are specific animations or actions that deliver a message to other players.

Gestures can be made anywhere and anytime around the world, and you can even use them to leave notes behind for other players. Waving, Greeting, Sitting, and Clapping are some of the most used and common Gestures.

If you’re confused about how this works, here’s a little explanation. Basically, a ghostly version of your character is made, which performs the Gesture.

You can use the Gestures feature to guide the other players about locations and directions they might be confused about without waiting for them.

Apart from using them for functional reasons, you can use them to express emotions in general, like joy, sadness, and grief.

In some cases, Gestures can trigger events like quests, boss fights, or take you to new locations. It may sound cool, but you need to be thoughtful while executing a Gesture as it may trigger events that you’re not anticipating.

Performing Gestures

Now that we know what Gestures are in Elden Ring let’s look into how players can perform them. To perform a Gesture, open your menu and select the Gestures section on the right bottom of the screen.

By using your D-pad, you should be able to bring the cursor to the Gesture of your choice. Select the Gesture you want and press A or X. To swap Gestures, use the Y or Triangle key.

You have the complete liberty to choose whatever Gesture you want, and the list of unlocked gestures will be present in front of you on the right side of the screen.

How to Unlock Gestures in Elden Ring

We’ve found that players must keep playing the game and doing all the main missions to unlock Gestures.

These Gestures will be unlocked as players go forward, or they’ll find them throughout the world in the form of glowing white orbs that represent items or resources. You can also acquire them by defeating enemies or talking to NPCs.