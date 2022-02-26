How to Summon in Elden Ring

Being a Soulsbourne title, Elden Ring is extremely challenging. luckily for us, the summoning mechanic makes the challenge easier by letting us bring in our friends or strangers. In this guide, we will tell you each and everything related to summoning your friends in Elden Ring and the summoning mechanic in general.

How to Summon Friends in Elden Ring

Elden Ring, like previous FromSoftware titles, features a multiplayer element that allows both cooperative and competitive gameplay

You may seek the help of friends and random players who have enabled their Multiplayer mode to aid in boss fights. Conversely, you can also invade nearby games to kill off the host for some rewards.

However, summoning your friends in Elden Ring is not straightforward and is a bit tricky unlike other multiplayer games.

If you are looking to play with your friends and don’t want random players to fill your ally slots, follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to Options and then into System.

Set the Display Player Names to Online ID in Network

Choose a multiplayer password in the Multiplayer menu. This password can be used by you and your friends. But you can only play with two friends at the same time.

Go to the region in which your friends are and use the Tarnished’s Furled Finger to create a Yellow summon sign in that region’s pool. Sites of Grace are recommended as you can easily fast travel there.

Make your friend interact with your Summon sign from the pool and use the password to access the co-op. Once your friend has entered the password, you will jump into their game instantly.

If you want to compete against your friends, follow the above-mentioned steps. But instead of using Tarnished’s Furled Finger, use Duelist’s Furled Finger.

Multiplayer Resources

The next thing you should know about if you are looking to summon your friends in Elden Ring is the usage of in-game resources found in pause menu – multiplayer.

Some of these resources are used for invasions and some of these items are used to see places for summoning your friends.

As you progress through the game, you will receive certain items that can be used in Multiplayer mode.

We have mentioned few of these Multiplayer items and their usage below:

Blue Cipher Ring: Blue Cipher Ring is used for putting you in a waiting state. That means If another player requests assistance, you will be summoned as a hunter to assist with invasions.

White Cipher Ring: Blue Cipher Ring is used to send out a request to the players available at the moment to help you out during invasions.

Furcalling Finger Remedy: Furcalling Finger Remedy is used to see the summon signs in the game. These summon signs are used to invite players to play with you or against you.

Finger Severer: Finger Severer is used for removing a player from your session who you summoned earlier.

Tarnished's Furled Finger: Tarnished's Furled Finger is used to leave a Gold Summon sign so that other players can interact with that sign and invite you to play cooperatively in their session.

Duelist's Furled Finger: Duelist's Furled Finger is used to leave a Red Summon Sign. It is meant for competitive multiplayer session.

Bloody Finger: Bloody Finger is used to infiltrate the world of an unsuspecting player in order to defeat the host.

Small Red Effigy: Small Red Effigy is used to set a Red Summon sign in the pool of that region, allowing it to be reached from a larger area for competitive play.

Small Golden Effigy: Small Golden Effigy is used to set a Yellow Summon sign in the pool of that region, allowing it to be reached from a larger area for cooperative play.

How to Summon Random Players in Elden Ring

Random Players can also come into your world in Elden Ring and can be your ally or an enemy depending upon the color of the Summon sign.

Below are the steps that you have to follow to summon Random Players into your World:

Use the Furcalling Finger Remedy to reveal the Summon signs.

Interact with the Summon sign to summon another player into your world. That player will either be an enemy or any ally depending upon the color of the summon sign. If the Summon sign is yellow, the incoming player will be an ally and if the Summon sign is red, the incoming player will be an enemy.

There are also Summoning Pools in Elden Ring that can be found at the start of the optional dungeons, scattered across legacy dungeons and near the bonfire analogues of Elden Ring.

You don’t need to look for Summon Signs if you require assistance in a dungeon or when leaving a Site of Grace.

A Martyr Effigy will appear in the Summoning Pools if you have allies, and you must engage with it just like Summon signs. Martyr Effigy comes in Red and Yellow just like Furled Fingers.

Before you may summon a player, you must first navigate through a list of players after interacting with Martyr Effigy, unlike Summon signs

How to get Summoned in Elden Ring

You can also get summoned by another player in Elden Ring by creating your own Summon signs and Martyr Effigies.

When summoned, you’ll only have half of your flasks but will have access to your whole inventory. Also, mount and fast travel does not work.

If you die in combat or beat the boss in that region, the multiplayer session will stop. It’s a defeat or be defeated scenario during invasions and competitive play.

When summoned, once the purpose of your visit is fulfilled, you will get back to your game. If you want to visit again, you will need to use another multiplayer item.

How to Create Summon Signs

A summoning sign can be created with Tarnished’s Furled Finger that can be found on a corpse at the Stranded Graveyard. Near the elevator to The First Step, look for a Site of Grace. Simply use the Furled Finger to spawn a Summon Sign for other players to utilize.

You may also use Finger Severer to de-summon yourself, which you can find on the above-mentioned corpse.

Creating Martyr Effigies

A Small Golden Effigy can be found by investigating any Martyr Effigy and is used to make Martyr Effigies. As a result, a nearby Summoning Pool will immediately generate a Co-op effigy.