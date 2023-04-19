How To Get To Gael Tunnel In Elden Ring

When exploring the world map of Elden Ring, you are likely to come across some valuable treasure locked in the depths of special fortresses called Dungeons. There are a total of 51 dungeons in Elden Ring with each holding its own share of rewards. One such dungeon is the Gael Tunnel which is one of the minor dungeons in Elden Ring.

However, it is one of the most challenging dungeons to enter as it is locked from one side while the other side cannot be directly accessed. In this guide, you will learn How to Get to Gael Tunnel.

Gael Tunnel location In Elden Ring

As you explore the upper portion of the Elden Ring map, you will come across the Gael Tunnel on the border at the center of Limgrave and Caelid. Below is the Elden Ring map that marks the exact location where you will find the Gael Tunnel.

Limgrave Side Entrance

To reach your destination, you must travel to Limgrave and explore the northeast region to find the Summonwater Village. There is a Site of Grace found near the Rotview Balcony.

Using your mount, head down the cliffs from the Site of Grace to the southern section of the area. Now, drop down from another cliff to the northern section of the area to come across a fireplace, behind which is the entrance to the Gael Tunnel.

Caelid Side Entrance

Another way you can reach the location is through the Caelid Side Entrance. Simply head past the Smoldering Church till you come across a burning wall atop the cliff. Here you will find the Rotview Balcony Site of Grace. From the Site of Grace, head south and reach along the rocky area to reach the camp of a few Caelid soldiers with the Gael Tunnel behind them.

What to do at Gael Tunnel?

Inside the Gael Tunnel, there are multiple enemies you can defeat. You will find the main boss of the area called Magma Wyrm inside. You will also be encountering several soldiers, a Land Octopus, and several miners inside before you reach the boss.

Gael Tunnel is an excellent forming location for Smithing Stones and Somber Smithing Stones in Elden Ring. This is because the Glintstone Miners you find here have a chance of dropping several Smithing Stones after being defeated.

You can also farm for other items here such as Large Glintstone Scraps, Grace Mimics, Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot, Cross-Naginata, and Golden Rune 5.

Lastly, when exploring the area for Smithing Stones, you will find Alexander during his quest line at the Rear Gael Tunnel Entrance Site of Grace (near the closed wooden door).

Once you have collected all Items in Elden Ring’s Gael Tunnel, killed the enemies, and defeated Magma Wyrm, you will get rewarded with 7,500 Runes, a Dragon Heart, and the Moonveil for completing Gael Tunnel.