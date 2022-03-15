Hoarfrost Stomp is another powerful skill in Elden Ring that players can use to stop advancing enemies in their tracks. Ash of War: Hoarfrost Stomp can particularly be useful against bosses who like to spawn minions. The following guide will help players obtain the Hoarfrost Stomp skill for their melee armaments in Elden Ring.

How to Get Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War in Elden Ring

You will need to fight a scarab for Hoarfrost Stomp. Head to the main site of Caria Manor Gate. There will be a lake there where you must fight an invisible enemy roaming around in the waters.

Take note of its footprints and step in front of wherever the enemy is moving towards.

Once the footprints come near, strike hard to kill what is actually an invisible scarab. You will receive the Hoarfrost Stomp skill once the enemy has been defeated.

You can’t use Hoarfrost Stomp on just every weapon. The best weapon for this Ash of War is the one with a passive effect. For example, if you put it on a katana, the frost build-up will drastically increase to your own benefit. It is better to put frost with Blood Loss to increase the tolerance of damage by 20%.

Another interesting thing to know is that the skill uses just 10 FP for a single cast. This way you can use it quite a few numbers of times.

Remember that using the skill in quick succession will deal additional frostbite damage to all enemies in the area.