Blasphemous Blade is a Greatsword that does additional fire damage to enemies in the game. The weapon scales largely with Strength, Dexterity, and Faith. If Blasphemous Blade is your weapon of choice, our Elden Ring Blasphemous Blade builds are sure to help you bring out the true potential of the weapon.

Elden Ring Blasphemous Blade Builds

The Blasphemous Blade is obtained from the Remembrance of the Blasphemous, which you obtain after defeating Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy. To unlock this weapon, take the Remembrance to Finger Reader Enia at the Roundtable Hold.

Blasphemous Blade Best PvP Build

Class: Prophet

Prophet Flask Spread: High HP

High HP Weapons: Winged scythe

Winged scythe Shield: Any kind Light Weight shield

Any kind Light Weight shield Armor: Ruler’s mask, Mausoleum Knight Set

Ruler’s mask, Mausoleum Knight Set Primary Stats: Strength, Dexterity

Strength, Dexterity Secondary Stats: Vigor, Endurance(mind)

Vigor, Endurance(mind) Skills: Taker’s Flame

Taker’s Flame Powerful Talisman: Shard of Alexander, Fire Scorpion Charm, and Carian Filigreed Crest

Shard of Alexander, Fire Scorpion Charm, and Carian Filigreed Crest Spells: Black Flame

How to play the Blasphemous Blade PvP build

Faith has the best scaling of the three stats, therefore a build heavy on incantations may make excellent use of Rykard’s boss weapon. Even at +10, the scaling for strength and dexterity only gets higher to C, thus maintaining those stats at the bare minimum would open more levels for thinking.

Taker’s Flames is an excellent spell, but it costs a staggering 30 FP every cast. With some offensive miracles thrown in, it’s simple to run out of FP in the middle of a fight.

The Blasphemous Blade is used in this Elden Ring build to do huge damage while healing your character. Taker’s Flame, a talent of the Blasphemous Blade, is crucial to this setup. This leads to a blast of fire in front of your character, causing significant damage to adjacent opponents.

You can also regain your health every time you hit an opponent and it is even better with the latest update where your health is increased with every strike you land on the enemy.

Blasphemous Blade Dualwield Build

Class: Confessor

Confessor Flask Spread: High HP

High HP Weapon: God slayer’s greatsword

God slayer’s greatsword Shield: Any Lightweight shield

Any Lightweight shield Armor: Bloodhound knight armor along with omen smirk mask

Bloodhound knight armor along with omen smirk mask Primary Stats: Intelligence, Mind

Intelligence, Mind Secondary Stats: Vigor, Endurance

Vigor, Endurance Skills: Flame, Grant Me Strength

How to play the Blasphemous Blade dual wield build

You may possibly take this a step further by carrying a Sacred Seal that you can rapidly swap which will help you cast a spell, Flame, Grant Me Strength. This increases the power of your fire strikes, particularly Taker’s Flame.

If you talk statistically, then the melee build you want to go for requires at least 35 Vigor. Along with that, for spamming spells at your adversaries, you’ll need 30 Mind.

21 Endurance is just enough to equip the armor on the list above. 40 Strength and 40 Faith are present to boost the damage of Incantations and the Blasphemous Blade. Dexterity (17) is also required to utilize the Blasphemous Blade.

Important Gear for Blasphemous Blade builds

You need to have a few powerful talismans to pair with your Blasphemous Blade.