Blasphemous Blade is a Greatsword that does additional fire damage to enemies in the game. The weapon scales largely with Strength, Dexterity, and Faith. If Blasphemous Blade is your weapon of choice, our Elden Ring Blasphemous Blade builds are sure to help you bring out the true potential of the weapon.
Elden Ring Blasphemous Blade Builds
The Blasphemous Blade is obtained from the Remembrance of the Blasphemous, which you obtain after defeating Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy. To unlock this weapon, take the Remembrance to Finger Reader Enia at the Roundtable Hold.
Blasphemous Blade Best PvP Build
- Class: Prophet
- Flask Spread: High HP
- Weapons: Winged scythe
- Shield: Any kind Light Weight shield
- Armor: Ruler’s mask, Mausoleum Knight Set
- Primary Stats: Strength, Dexterity
- Secondary Stats: Vigor, Endurance(mind)
- Skills: Taker’s Flame
- Powerful Talisman: Shard of Alexander, Fire Scorpion Charm, and Carian Filigreed Crest
- Spells: Black Flame
How to play the Blasphemous Blade PvP build
Faith has the best scaling of the three stats, therefore a build heavy on incantations may make excellent use of Rykard’s boss weapon. Even at +10, the scaling for strength and dexterity only gets higher to C, thus maintaining those stats at the bare minimum would open more levels for thinking.
Taker’s Flames is an excellent spell, but it costs a staggering 30 FP every cast. With some offensive miracles thrown in, it’s simple to run out of FP in the middle of a fight.
The Blasphemous Blade is used in this Elden Ring build to do huge damage while healing your character. Taker’s Flame, a talent of the Blasphemous Blade, is crucial to this setup. This leads to a blast of fire in front of your character, causing significant damage to adjacent opponents.
You can also regain your health every time you hit an opponent and it is even better with the latest update where your health is increased with every strike you land on the enemy.
Blasphemous Blade Dualwield Build
- Class: Confessor
- Flask Spread: High HP
- Weapon: God slayer’s greatsword
- Shield: Any Lightweight shield
- Armor: Bloodhound knight armor along with omen smirk mask
- Primary Stats: Intelligence, Mind
- Secondary Stats: Vigor, Endurance
- Skills: Flame, Grant Me Strength
How to play the Blasphemous Blade dual wield build
You may possibly take this a step further by carrying a Sacred Seal that you can rapidly swap which will help you cast a spell, Flame, Grant Me Strength. This increases the power of your fire strikes, particularly Taker’s Flame.
If you talk statistically, then the melee build you want to go for requires at least 35 Vigor. Along with that, for spamming spells at your adversaries, you’ll need 30 Mind.
21 Endurance is just enough to equip the armor on the list above. 40 Strength and 40 Faith are present to boost the damage of Incantations and the Blasphemous Blade. Dexterity (17) is also required to utilize the Blasphemous Blade.
Important Gear for Blasphemous Blade builds
You need to have a few powerful talismans to pair with your Blasphemous Blade.
- The Shard of Alexander: A talisman that boosts the power of weapon skills and it speeds up Taker’s Flame’s ability to destroy foes. This can be obtained by completing Alexander, Warrior Jar’s questline. This will culminate in combat in Crumbling Farum Azula, after which you will be able to reclaim the Shard of Alexander.
- Fire Scorpion Charm: It boosts the strength of your fire attacks, making Taker’s Flame even more powerful. Fortunately, you may receive this talisman much sooner because it can be in Fort Laiedd, close to Mt Gelmir. Because Rykard may also be found on Mt Gelmir, the Blasphemous Blade and Fire Scorpion Charm should be accessible simultaneously.
- Carian Filigreed Crest: a talisman that decreases the FP cost of your weapon skill. Carian Filigreed Crest allows you to cast Taker’s Flame more often before needing to use an FP flask, which is useful when dealing with large groups of opponents.