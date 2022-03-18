Elden Ring Bloodhound’s Fang Builds Guide

Bloodhound’s Fang is another powerful weapon that players can wield to slash down enemies in Elden Ring. Read on to see some of the best possible Elden Ring Bloodhound’s Fang builds around in the game.

Elden Ring Bloodhound’s Fang Builds

Bloodhound’s Fang is a curved greatsword that does slash damage to enemies. Once properly upgraded and modified, the weapon becomes an incredibly powerful hand to slap every boss silly.

Below are two builds that players can choose from if they are using Bloodhound’s Fang in Elden Ring

Bloodhound’s Fang PvP Build

Class: Prophet

Prophet Flask Spread: High HP

High HP Weapons: Bloodhound’s Fang

Bloodhound’s Fang Shield: Any Light Weight shield you prefer

Any Light Weight shield you prefer Armor: Black Knife Set

Black Knife Set Primary Stats: Faith

Faith Secondary Stats: Vigor and Dexterity

Vigor and Dexterity Skills: Ash of War Bloody Slash

Ash of War Bloody Slash Charms: Black Flame, Black Flame Blade

How to play the Bloodhound’s Fang PvP build

This build is specifically for players who want to hit hard and deal huge amounts of damage. The build is mainly based on Faith, Vigor, and Dexterity. Vigor in this build is at 45 points which will give you 1500 hp. This will automatically help you avoid getting killed in one or two shots.

Similarly, Mind and Endurance are at 20 points each. This is pretty good because you won’t have to worry about running out of stamina at any point in a fight. The skill that you’ll be using for this build is Bloodhound’s Finesse. This helps you keep your distance from enemies while causing some serious damage as well.

Bloodhound’s Fang Dual Wield Build

Class: Confessor

Confessor Flask Spread: High HP

High HP Weapons: Bloodhound’s Fang

Bloodhound’s Fang Shield: Any Light Weight shield you prefer

Any Light Weight shield you prefer Armor: Spell Blade Set

Spell Blade Set Primary Stats: Dexterity

Dexterity Secondary Stats: Faith and Endurance

Faith and Endurance Skills: Ash of War Unsheathe

Ash of War Unsheathe Charms: Catch flame

How to play the Bloodhound’s Fang dual wield build

You can dual wield a lot of weapons in Elden Ring but two Bloodhound’s Fangs are probably the only way to go. The reason is that dual-wielding Bloodhound’s Fang deals the most damage compared to any other dual-wielded weapon. Also, due to its range and sweeping attacks, it proves to be highly effective.

This build is based on Strength and Dexterity with 48 and 53 attribute points respectively. This build might decrease your stamina but the overall damage due to dual wield will compensate for it.

In case you don’t know how to equip two Bloodhound’s Fangs, don’t worry. You can simply equip two of them during multiplayer. You can ask one of your friends to drop it and you can simply equip it by saving your previous progress in the game.