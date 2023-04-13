Every weapon, spell, or damage source in Elden Ring belongs to one of eight damage types that you should know about. This is because before you can decide which weapon to equip for your character, you must decide which damage type to focus on.

Since some damage types are worse than others, you will naturally be looking for the best damage types in Elden Ring unless you are looking for a challenge.

Elden Ring Damage Types ranked

Something important to understand is that all eight damage types of Elden Ring are split into subtypes that further have subtypes.

To start with, there are four physical (non-elemental) damage types and four elemental damage types in the game. Physical then branches out to Strike, Slash, Standard, and Pierce damage types in Elden Ring. Similarly, elemental gets split between Magic, Fire, Holy, and Lightning damage types.

While the overall damage output of a particular weapon may be affected by many other things other than damage type, like your equipment, skills, buffs, etc. the main thing that needs to be considered is the overall attack rating and negation.

This is because the calculated total damage output you give mainly depends upon the attack rating (AR), defense, and negation, where defense is subtracted from AR and then multiplied by negation to give the output.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The subtraction of the defense from the AR signifies that weapons dealing two or more types of damage will have an overall lower-than-expected damage output. It is true that the total damage that you deal is the summation of all of the different damage types on your weapon.

The negation mainly depends upon the enemy. The higher their negation to a particular damage type, the lesser damage you deal. This means that if an enemy has 80% negation, you only have the capacity to deal 20% damage – which holds true for most of the enemies in the case of elemental damage (which is why all of them are ranked lower than physical damage).

Moreover, it also helps in ranking the individual types of elemental damages along with the situation (which also matters a lot).

Along with buffing, these two will be the major aspects with which we will be ranking the elemental damage types. All in all, physical damage types always rank higher than elemental damage types.

However, different types of physical damage may be hard to rank in themselves because each of them targets a certain type of enemy within the game.

In the following section, we will rank all damage types in Elden Ring from best to worst, including how to use these damage types.

1) Strike Damage

The Strike Damage is by far the best type of physical damage in Elden Ring. Most of the heavy, blunt weapons in the game are able to use this type of physical damage, like maces, hammers, flails, etc. This type of damage doesn’t cut up the enemy but crushes them with brute force owing to the weapon’s high weight.

This type of damage is the best one because it is effective against almost all types of enemies in Elden Ring except Miners or those with scales on them, like dragons. You can even use this type of damage effectively against heavily armored enemies like Crystallians.

2) Standard Damage

Any sort of damage that doesn’t fall into any other type is classified as the Standard damage type, which is a weapon’s base/default damage type.

All of Elden Ring’s weapons have the capacity to deal Standard type damage. However, some weapons especially excel in dealing Standard damage like most Swords or Axes.

Although Standard type damage isn’t nearly as effective as Strike damage against heavily armored enemies, it is still very effective against most other enemies, including light to medium armored enemies or rocky/brittle monsters.

The only enemies that are resistant to standard damage in Elden Ring are the ones with scales on them.

3) Pierce Damage

Pierce damage is mostly dealt with pointy weapons that mainly use thrusting attacks. Some of these weapons include Lances, Spears, and a few Swords. While the former two damage types were weak to scaly enemies, the best Pierce weapons can be highly effective against scaled enemies.

Apart from that, this type of damage can also be effectively used against most other light to medium-armored enemies, but enemies that are heavily armored will be more resistant to it,

A special thing about pierce damage is its counter-thrust property. This is mainly useful against other players, and what it basically does is deal an increased amount of damage if other players are struck whilst they are executing an attack themselves. This property can be further improved by using the Spear Talisman and damage multipliers.

4) Slash Damage

Out of all the four types of physical damage, the Slash damage proves to be the most insignificant and least used. This type of damage is mainly dealt by sharp edges with slashing/sweeping attacks, like Katanas, Curved Swords, or Scythes.

While these weapons do deal Slash damage, most of them also deal pierce damage along with it, which doesn’t make them as bad as they should be.

Slash-type damage is most effective against light or unarmored enemies. Enemies wearing heavier armor or rocky/brittle monsters are mostly resistant to this type of damage.

While most of the smaller enemies wear light or no armor at all, some of the toughest bosses in the game wear heavier armor. This makes Slash damage highly effective against normal enemies, but useless against tougher enemies.

5) Lightning Damage

Moving on to the Elemental, or Non Physical damage types, the Lightning elemental damage is the most effective of the four and ranks at the top in this category.

The best Lightning weapons offer fast-paced attacks that use jolts of electricity to electrocute enemies. However, only a few spells and weapons deal lightning damage, which mostly revolves around the faith stat. Examples of some of them include The Dragon King’s Cragblade or the Lightning Grease.

The Lightning Elemental damage is effective against most of the enemies in Elden Ring. These include light, medium, or heavily armored enemies, dragons, or the ones wearing metal armor, etc.

You can even increase the amount of lightning damage dealt if the enemy is wet. However, this sort of damage is ineffective against rock-type enemies and Ancient Dragons, and even Tibia Miners.

6) Magic Damage

Up next is the Magic Elemental type damage, which is also pretty powerful, serving effectively in most situations. You can even buff up Magic to deal over double the damage if you are on an Intelligence build.

You can do magic damage with most weapons, spells, and incantations in Elden Ring. This gives you a lot more freedom to build your mage, unlike the other damage types in the game.

Always remember that enemies that can do magic damage are mostly always resistant to magic damage as well. Magic, however, proves to be quite effective against armored enemies.

7) Fire Damage

The Fire Elemental damage is also one of the best there is, but while being effective in most cases, they are difficult to use and have a higher learning curve owing to their parabolic motion with spells (most of which are Fire based).

Some of the weapons and spells that deal Fire damage are the Rivers of Blood Katana, the Vyke’s War Spear, the Blasphemous Blade, Black Flame, and Burn O’Flame. While you can find a variety of different armaments that are proficient with fire damage, they are mostly only useful against unarmored or fleshy enemies.

Unfortunately, most of the enemies that you find in Elden Ring are resistant to Fire damage, like heavily armored enemies, draconic creatures, and especially fire-oriented monsters.

Fire damage also nullifies the Frostbite status ailment and even deals lesser damage to wet enemies, making it a rather bad damage type to use in Elden Ring.

8) Holy Damage

Despite having rather fancy animations, Holy Damage is one of the worst damage types in Elden Ring. This is because the number of enemies resistant to Holy damage is far more than the enemies that are weak against it.

Hence, even with the best Holy weapons in Elden Ring, you are going to have a hard time outweighing its cons.

Holy damage is only effective against undead enemies, Albinaurics, and Crabs; all of which are fairly weak to begin with.

All in all, Holy Damage isn’t one that must be built around. It is mostly based on the Faith stat, which is one of the least used in the game. This sort of damage will mostly be used against undead enemies, which suffer greatly from it.