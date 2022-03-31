How To Get Sacred Relic Sword In Elden Ring

The bigger your arsenal of weapons, the better it is. Elden Ring has hundreds of weapons to choose from, some of which you can buy and others that you can unlock. This guide will discuss How to get the Sacred Relic Sword in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Sacred Relic Sword Stats

The Sacred Relic Sword is a Greatsword and one of the lesser-seen weapons in the game. However, this weapon is also one of the best weapons and is a must-have if your build revolves around faith and holy damage.

The minimum stats required to wield the Sacred Relic Sword are as follows.

Strength: 14

14 Dexterity: 24

24 Faith: 22

The skill that sets this sword apart from the other weapons is its Wave of Gold ability which requires 50 FP. This ability radiates waves of gold in any direction, inflicting damage to anyone that comes in its path.

The special thing about this ability is that it passes through the ground, which means it cannot be blocked by obstacles such as rocks, debris, walls, etc.

This attack isn’t as useful against high-level bosses but gives you an upper hand against low to mid-level enemies.

How to Get The Sacred Relic Sword in Elden Ring

This weapon is one of the best in the game, making it one of the hardest to attain. That is why it is not as common as any other weapon in the game.

The only way to obtain this weapon is by defeating the final boss in Elden Ring – The Elden Beast. Elden Beast is the final foe you will face regardless of the storyline you follow.

Once you beat the Elden Beast, it will drop The Elden Remembrance. You can take that and go to Enia the Finger Reader at the Roundtable Hold, where you can trade the Elden Remembrance.

Once you go to trade the Remembrance, you will be presented with three options. You can either get The Sacred Relic Sword or Markia’s Hammer. The third option is to trade the Elden Remembrance for 50,000 runes which is not recommended since the variety of weapons is of greater importance at this point in the game.